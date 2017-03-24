North Coast Repertory Theatre Receives 2017 Best of Solana Beach Award

North Coast Repertory Theatre

-- North Coast Repertory Theatre has been selected for the 2017 Best of Solana Beach Award.Each year, the Solana Beach Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These exceptional companies help make the Solana Beach area a great place to live, work and play.North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.Coming up next at North Coast Repertory Theatre, audiences are invited to take an entertaining, offbeat journey witha New York Times Critic's Pick in 2015 (April 12-May 7, 2017).an emotional, all-American musical, is certain to win hearts with its compelling story and engaging melodies (May 31-June 25,2017). Season 35 concludes with a second San Diego premiere, a gut-busting, uproarious backstage farce(July 12-Aug. 6, 2017).