Progress Capital Advisors Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Brooklyn Retail Condo

Media Contact

Matt Sadler

7327206313

matt@progressnj.com Matt Sadler7327206313

End

--ofnegotiated aloan for the refinance of a retail condo in Brooklyn, NY. Retail tenants include Key Foods Grocery and Dollar Tree, both of which are currently locked into long term leases. The undisclosed borrower, a large Manhattan commercial real estate investment and development firm, requested a refinance which included cash out for immediate investment to expand their CRE portfolio.Having negotiated several loans on behalf of the borrower, Brad and his team continue to work with lenders to get his client the best terms available. Domenico was able to negotiate arate loan with 1 year interest only based on aand Non-Recourse.loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With overin closed loans andand direct lending, we will get you to the closing table …– #