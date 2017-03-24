News By Tag
Progress Capital Advisors Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Brooklyn Retail Condo
Having negotiated several loans on behalf of the borrower, Brad and his team continue to work with lenders to get his client the best terms available. Domenico was able to negotiate a 10 year fixed rate loan with 1 year interest only based on a 30 year amortization, 75% LTV and Non-Recourse.
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple – #thatsPROGRESS!
Learn More: http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
