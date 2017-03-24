 
March 2017





Progress Capital Advisors Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Brooklyn Retail Condo

 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors negotiated a $3.5 Million loan for the refinance of a retail condo in Brooklyn, NY.  Retail tenants include Key Foods Grocery and Dollar Tree, both of which are currently locked into long term leases.  The undisclosed borrower, a large Manhattan commercial real estate investment and development firm, requested a refinance which included cash out for immediate investment to expand their CRE portfolio.

Having negotiated several loans on behalf of the borrower, Brad and his team continue to work with lenders to get his client the best terms available.  Domenico was able to negotiate a 10 year fixed rate loan with 1 year interest only based on a 30 year amortization, 75% LTV and Non-Recourse.

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple – #thatsPROGRESS!

Learn More: http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
