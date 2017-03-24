 
Inaugural California Honey Festival

Celebrate all things honey at the inaugural California Honey Festival
 
 
WOODLAND, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, May 6th, 2017 the historic northern California town of Woodland will become the hub of all things honey as it hosts the inaugural California Honey Festival, with Mead as a central theme. As the alcoholic drink derived from honey, mead plays a big part in the festivities.

"To really celebrate Mead and Honey, we've created a very cool Mead Speakeasy concept" says festival organizer Kristy Lyn Levings. "The Mead Speakeasy will be embedded in the festival in a secret location to be revealed closer to the festival date and feature some of the best meads made in California".

At the Mead Speakeasy in the California Honey Festival, festival goers will get a chance to sample and learn about multiple meads from a variety of meaderies serving their 'bee-booze'.

Mead is also attracting avid wine drinkers as it takes on the nuances and aroma of the original honey it was created from, hallmarks of terroir. Orange blossom honey is easily translated into an orange blossom mead and likewise for wildflower, sage and other honey varietals which in turn, offer discerning palates an uncommon depth and nuance of flavor.

"I love introducing mead to new customers" says Dan Slort of Strad Meadery based in Sacramento, CA. "It's an eye-opening experience for people and they quickly fall in love."

But exactly where will the Mead Speakeasy be within the California Honey Festival?

"Woodland has this wonderfully historic architecture down Main Street where the festival is going to be held. The 'Mead Speakeasy' will take advantage of the vintage buildings to create a truly unique speakeasy experience. The location will remain a secret until the festival date gets closer- to be revealed!" says organizer Levings. "I recommend checking our website regularly for information or signing up on the 'Mead Speakeasy' mailing list."

Scheduled for Saturday May 6th, the California Honey Festival will run the length of the Historic Downtown Woodland Main Street. This large family friendly festival offers 5 different stages of entertainment, delicious honey inspired foods, a traditional beer garden, carnival rides, arts & crafts vendors and much more.  For more information, please visit: www.CaliforniaHoneyFestival.com

