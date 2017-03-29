News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER Offering Six Spectacular Shows in May/June, Including THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Continues 25th Anniversary Season with
Six Spectacular and Memorable Musical Events
· Spotlight on Young Musicians – May 5
· Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group – May 5-6
· THE SOUND OF MUSIC – May 9-14
· Trevor Noah – June 3
· The Gipsy Kings – June 11
· Diana Ross – June 24
(West Palm Beach, FL – April 3, 2017) With a magical, memorable, musical flourish, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its star-packed 25th anniversary season with six spectacular concerts and shows in May and June:
MAY
May 5 at 7 pm (Friday)
Spotlight on Young Musicians
(A Kravis Center Community Outreach Event
In partnership with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County
Music Teachers' Association)
Crossing the threshold from practice to the stage is every music student's dream, and the Kravis Center has been helping to make
that dream a reality for 25 years. Since 1992, after a youth orchestra founder and educators from two Palm Beach County groups collaborated with the Center to create Spotlight on Young Musicians, nearly 20,000 students have performed in Dreyfoos Hall. The eagerly anticipated annual event not only showcases emerging talent but also promotes the excellent music programs within area schools.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets $10 in Advance
$12 Day of Performance
Sponsored by
The Meshberg Family
in loving memory of Julia and Philip Meshberg
May 5–6
+ Friday at 7:30 pm
+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel
Performance Group
(PEAK)
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets $32
This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the
MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis
Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras immediately following the May 5 performance. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.
May 9–14
+ Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 8 pm
+ Wednesday, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm
+ Sunday at 2 pm
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
(Kravis On Broadway)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $29
Kravis on Broadway sponsored by Carolyn Metskas
Beyond The Stage: Join us on the following dates and times for the Sounds of the Kravis Center Choir Festival – free pre-performance musical presentations in the Dreyfoos Hall Lobby.
+ May 9 at 7:15 pm: Kravis Center Young Singers Afterschool Connection
+ May 10 at 1:15 pm: CCA Fine Arts Students
+ May 10 at 7:15 pm: Plumosa School of the Arts' K-2 Chorus
+ May 11 at 7:15 pm: Egret Lake Elementary School Chorus
+ May 12 at 7:15 pm: Loxahatchee Groves Elementary Chorus
+ May 13 at 1:15 pm: Broadway Reach
+ May 13 at 7:15 pm: Lake Worth High School Trojan Pride Chorus
+ May 14 at 1:15 pm: CMT – Children's Musical Theater
Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.
JUNE
June 3 at 8 pm (Saturday)
Trevor Noah
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $39.50
June 11 at 8 pm (Sunday)
The Gipsy Kings featuring
Nicolas Reyes & Tonnino Baliardo
Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind "Bamboléo" continue to celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition. Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, The Gipsy Kings continue a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $29
June 24 at 8 pm (Saturday)
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
With Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Beginning in the 60s as lead singer of the world-renowned group, The Supremes, Diana Ross achieved the unprecedented feat of 12 #1 singles in the U.S. becoming the most successful American group in history. She then went on to achieve six #1 singles as a solo artist. In the U.S. alone, Diana has tallied 31 Top Ten singles and 14 Top Ten Albums, selling over 100 million units around the globe, to date. When Endless Love hit #1 in 1981, Diana became the first female artist in music history to place six single at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $49
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
For Additional Photos:
To download accompanying images or video, go to the Kravis Center's online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.
Media Contact for Interviews:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
