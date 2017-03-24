 
Sacred Heart School's Yanni Pappas receives President's Volunteer Service Award

 
 
Yanni Pappas and Mike Gill
Yanni Pappas and Mike Gill
 
KINGSTON, Mass. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Sacred Heart School (www.sacredheartkingston.com), a private, Catholic, co-educational school for students in preschool through grade 12, is proud to announce that high school senior Yanni Pappas of Plymouth has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a 2016 President's Volunteer Service Award from former President Barack Obama.

The award, which recognizes those who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program on behalf of the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation.  Sacred Heart School nominated Pappas for national honors last fall in recognition of his volunteer service.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

"The entire Sacred Heart community is proud of Yanni, not only for being honored with this prestigious award, but more importantly, for the many hours he devotes to volunteerism," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP.  "We encourage students to be engaged and thoughtful leaders and Yanni is a shining example."

About Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.  As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.

Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.

Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.

The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development), the school's proprietary summer enrichment program and Camp Morningstar, a long-standing recreational camp with sailing, swimming, sports, games and field trips.

Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.

Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music.  Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.

Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.

PHOTO:  Dr. Michael Gill, Principal of Sacred Heart High School presents senior Yanni Pappas of Plymouth with the President's Volunteer Service Award
Source:Sacred Heart School Kingston
