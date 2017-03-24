United Premier Soccer League Announces Corporate Sponsorship with vLoop

Los Angeles-Based Software Firm is UPSL'S Official Video Analysis Company

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce a Corporate Sponsorship with vLoop video production software company.vLoop, The Video Platform For Sports Made Simple, makes it easy to have powerful video tools at your fingertips without complexity or cost.As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team will have access to vLoop's video performance analysis services.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are excited to partner with vLoop as video coaching analysis is a big part of the future of the UPSL. vLoop provides video streaming distribution and coaching video analysis every week during UPSL league and playoff matches and will be part of our overall social media strategy marketing our team members. We appreciate vLoop coming on board as a corporate partner and look forward to many years of working together."vLoops services allow users to code and tag games, communicate directly with players, share clips and illustrate thoughts with drawings.vLoop Representative Charlie Lambropoulos said, "We work with a lot of college teams as well as a number of MLS academies so we know why the UPSL is a great fit for players trying to make it to the next level. vLoop makes it very easy for players and coaches to break down games, share footage, share coaching points, and we think the UPSL is another place where we can be valuable in the evolution of soccer players, youth to professional."The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.vLoop is the Official Video Analysis Company of the United Premier Soccer League. Established in 2012, vLoop is a video production company that originates and produces great content for websites, advertising and TV.Contact:Charlie LambropoulosEmail: 310-488-9086Direct: charlie@vloop.iohttp://www.vLoop.ioThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague