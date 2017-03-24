Historic Fashion Show and Garden Tea Party

Handmade Costumes, Historic Commentary Shared, and Unforgettable Fabulous Food!

The Historic Dent House, circa 1854

Rashelle Stafford

Owner 423-521-4832

Rashelle Stafford Owner 423-521-4832

Polly Claires, located in the Historic Dent House circa 1854 at 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN 37416, is proud to announce their inaugural fashion show on Sunday, APRIL 23, 2017. Costumes from the Regency Era through the 1950's will include formal wear and glam looks seen from yesteryear. Complete commentary including interesting facts will be shared. But there is more! The fashion show follows a tea party. Polly Claire's handmade delicacies including sweets, savories, and tea sippers will be available to all attendees. The party starts promptly at 2 o'clock rain or shine (provisions have been made for inclement weather) and tickets are available for $24.50 in advance, $27 day of the event at http://PollyClaires.com/tickets or by calling 423-521-4TEA (4832) Groups of 15 or more are just $22 per ticket. History, fashion, fabulous food, and friendly faces with excellent service await.