 
News By Tag
* Tearoom
* Restaurant
* Historic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chattanooga
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Historic Fashion Show and Garden Tea Party

Handmade Costumes, Historic Commentary Shared, and Unforgettable Fabulous Food!
 
 
The Historic Dent House, circa 1854
The Historic Dent House, circa 1854
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. Eleanor Roosevelt

Polly Claires, located in the Historic Dent House circa 1854 at 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN 37416, is proud to announce their inaugural Historic Fashion Show, on Sunday, APRIL 23, 2017. Costumes from the Regency Era through the 1950's will include formal wear and glam looks seen from yesteryear. Complete commentary including interesting facts will be shared. But there is more!  The fashion show follows a Garden Tea Party. Polly Claire's handmade delicacies including sweets, savories, and tea sippers will be available to all attendees. The party starts promptly at 2 o'clock rain or shine (provisions have been made for inclement weather) and tickets are available for $24.50 in advance, $27 day of the event at http://PollyClaires.com/tickets or by calling 423-521-4TEA (4832) Groups of 15 or more are just $22 per ticket. History, fashion, fabulous food, and friendly faces with excellent service await.

Contact
Rashelle Stafford
Owner 423-521-4832
***@pollyclaires.com
End
Source:Polly Claire's
Email:***@pollyclaires.com Email Verified
Tags:Tearoom, Restaurant, Historic
Industry:Food
Location:Chattanooga - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share