Historic Fashion Show and Garden Tea Party
Handmade Costumes, Historic Commentary Shared, and Unforgettable Fabulous Food!
Polly Claires, located in the Historic Dent House circa 1854 at 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN 37416, is proud to announce their inaugural Historic Fashion Show, on Sunday, APRIL 23, 2017. Costumes from the Regency Era through the 1950's will include formal wear and glam looks seen from yesteryear. Complete commentary including interesting facts will be shared. But there is more! The fashion show follows a Garden Tea Party. Polly Claire's handmade delicacies including sweets, savories, and tea sippers will be available to all attendees. The party starts promptly at 2 o'clock rain or shine (provisions have been made for inclement weather) and tickets are available for $24.50 in advance, $27 day of the event at http://PollyClaires.com/
Rashelle Stafford
Owner 423-521-4832
***@pollyclaires.com
