Expanding Outreach at The Tech Academy

-- Through working at The Tech Academy, we encounter people who come from many different experience levels. One of the most common things we see is that people who are new to tech struggle with becoming involved in the community.Through the efforts of our Outreach team, we strive to hold and sponsor events that are accessible, high in quality, and foster diversity and tech. Focusing our efforts on outreach, in all its different facets, is a win-win-win situation. As a school and a company we benefit from having a larger footprint in the community. The tech community benefits from having a larger pool of participants, advocates, and contributors, especially those who might be new to tech possibly bringing a different perspective. It is a huge win for the students, arguably reaping the most benefit, because of the ease of exposure to networking and learning opportunities.The Tech Academy has expanded our outreach in many different ways, starting with events at here at The Tech Academy. First is our tried and true Tech Talks that take place every Friday at The Tech Academy. We've also partnered with local groups and hold meetups here on a semi-regular basis.UnityPDX, a group for anyone interested in developing games using the Unity game engine, meets at The Tech Academy every third Thursday. If gaming isn't your thing, the Portland Data Science Group Hack Day meets every Sunday at 11am. To round it out, we're also hosting a Kaggle and an R User Group meetup.We've also began focusing our outreach on groups supporting underrepresented communities. This is important because to increase diversity in tech, you have to start at the ground floor— which in this case is education and training. We've partnered with PDX Women In Tech on multiple occasions for fun events like meetups and all-day hack days. We've also attended job fairs like Latin Tech Fest, and are constantly looking for more opportunities.The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com