West5 Consulting Principal Nettie Nitzberg Celebrates 23rd Anniversary this Month
West5 Consulting (and WOW! transformations before it) focuses on solving people problems that impact business success. The firm helps clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating, and developing their most important resource – people. They do that by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting builds custom solutions using their four-phased instructional design process to solve people and organizational development problems, while producing business results.
Nitzberg's work over the past 23 years has helped clients grow and develop talent, engage employees, decrease turnover and redefine company culture. She accomplishes this by offering services that include onboarding new hires or acquired/merged talent, creating management and leadership development programs, building high performing teams, and creating initiatives that build and strengthen company culture. Over the years, clients have included Solvay S.A., PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. She has worked in the pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, finance, and technology industries, as well as with higher education institutions, professional services firms, and non-profit organizations.
"It is thrilling to be celebrating 23 years this month," said Nitzberg. "It's great to look back over the years and think about all the ways in which we have helped organizations value their employees. We look forward to continuing to help companies understand the impact of strong employee engagement, and achieve their goals by investing in their people!"
Nitzberg added, "We are also very appreciative of all of our clients, colleagues, and other supporters along the way who have helped us achieve this milestone! Thank you!"
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. For 23 years, Principal Nettie Nitzberg has helped clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations. For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
