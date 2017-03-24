Green Collar Foods (GCF) Honored for Food System Innovation in Detroit, Michigan

1 2 GCF Logo Food Innovation award_Detroit

-- Green Collar Foods (GCF), a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) business, was awarded the 2016 Hazen Pingree Award for Food System Innovation by Detroit Michigan's Eastern Market Corp.As noted by Ron Reynolds, a co-founder of GCF, "The Hazen Pingree Award for Food System Innovation is a remarkable accomplishment for GCF considering the magnitude of Hazen Pingrees' legacy. Hazen Pingree, beyond his place in history as one of the most important pre-Progressive reform mayors, advocated Detroiters plant backyard gardens, which the City council derisively called "Pingree's Potato Patches". However, given the results of these backyard gardens, cities throughout the country copied his blueprint throughout the 1890's depression.Dan Carmody, president of the nonprofit Eastern Market Corp, noted,