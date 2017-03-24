Country(s)
Industry News
Green Collar Foods (GCF) Honored for Food System Innovation in Detroit, Michigan
As noted by Ron Reynolds, a co-founder of GCF, "Detroit is a remarkably diverse city with a deep and rich history in urban agriculture. Accepting this award was an important milestone and we look forward to announcing our expanded vision for GCF Detroit in the coming weeks."
The Hazen Pingree Award for Food System Innovation is a remarkable accomplishment for GCF considering the magnitude of Hazen Pingrees' legacy. Hazen Pingree, beyond his place in history as one of the most important pre-Progressive reform mayors, advocated Detroiters plant backyard gardens, which the City council derisively called "Pingree's Potato Patches". However, given the results of these backyard gardens, cities throughout the country copied his blueprint throughout the 1890's depression.
Dan Carmody, president of the nonprofit Eastern Market Corp, noted, "Green Collar Foods continues to impress with their insights, execution and interdisciplinary approach to inner-city CEA, and we were happy to nurture their perseverance in Detroit."
For more information, visit GCF at greencollarfoods.com.
Contact
Green Collar Foods
***@dayriver.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse