Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield to celebrate 1 year in new building

Country Western-themed 'Hoedown' event is set for April 4 at senior living community

The new Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield building

Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield will mark the one-year anniversary of the re-opening of the senior living community by hosting a special celebration.The country western-themed Hoedown will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include square dancing lessons, a country western photo booth, a "fun gun shootout," and appetizers and beverages."Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield has come back bigger and better," said Eric Walker, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, which operates the senior living community at 1300 Leonard Street in Clearfield. "Our team and our residents have made the community a great place to work and a great place to live. We recognize all the adversity and challenges the team has overcome in the nearly four years since a fire tragically destroyed the original building."The musical group the Moore Brothers will perform at the Hoedown. Among prizes to be awarded include two sets of two tickets to see country music star Blake Shelton, who also is featured in the hit television series The Voice on NBC."We are encouraging people to 'grab their boots' and help us celebrate this important milestone," said Rebecca Dale, Executive Director of Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. "We wanted to incorporate a fun theme. The country western 'Hoedown' will be entertaining and enjoyable. Plus, those attending who choose to place a reservation on an apartment will be qualified for a number of financial incentives."The original Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield was destroyed by a fire started by a lightning strike in June 2013. The demolition and rebuilding project took approximately three years before the new building opened in March 2016 and the first resident moved in on April 4, 2016.At 46,591 square feet, the current Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is approximately one-third larger than the previous building. Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield includes 71 suites, with 54 of those in assisted living and 17 in memory care neighborhoods.RSVP for the Hoedown celebration may be made by calling 1.888.313.6403.