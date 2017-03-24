 
News By Tag
* Clinic
* Donation
* Lgbtq
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

MedShare's Donation will serve 1,100 Underserved Patients in Metro Atlanta

Atlanta-based nonprofit delivers lifesaving supplies to Someone Cares, an Atlanta clinic serving at-risk patients in underserved populations.
 
 
new logo 3
new logo 3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Clinic
* Donation
* Lgbtq

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare, an Atlanta-based humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, donated more than $7,000 worth of lifesaving medical supplies and equipment to Someone Cares, a medical clinic with locations in Atlanta and Marietta serving at-risk populations.

The donation has equipped a new clinic expansion located in downtown Atlanta and included consumable medical supplies, office furniture, and biomedical equipment. The expansion will increase the clinic's capacity and allow them to reach more than 350 new clients this year. In total, the donated items will serve more than 1,100 patients throughout the year in the Atlanta area. Someone Cares Early Detection Intervention Clinic seeks to address health disparities in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, providing holistic healthcare services to individuals in underserved, marginalized, and homeless populations.

Ronnie Bass, Executive Director of Someone Cares, said "Medshare has provided much needed medical supplies to our health and wellness clinic for over four years and has become a major donor in fully equipping the clinic with furniture, medical equipment and medical supplies. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the MedShare team for their continued support of our mission to provide quality, patient centered healthcare services to the underserved communities in metropolitan Atlanta."

MedShare leadership and donors will visit Someone Cares on March 31st to tour the Atlanta facility, hear from Someone Cares staff, and identify opportunities for MedShare to better serve Atlanta community clinics.

About Someone Cares Early Detection Intervention Clinic

Someone Cares Inc. of Atlanta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit HIV/AIDS Outreach Organization; providing holistic support and interventions to the LGBTQ, and underserved, marginalized, homeless populations, making it a "One Stop Shop". Someone Cares provides HIV/AIDS/STI prevention education, interventions, advocacy, support services, counseling & testing, mental health, research, screening, treatment and primary care. Learn more at http://www.someonecaresatl.org/.

About MedShare

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/.
End
Source:
Email:***@medshare.org Email Verified
Tags:Clinic, Donation, Lgbtq
Industry:Medical
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MedShare News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share