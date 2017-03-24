News By Tag
* Clinic
* Donation
* Lgbtq
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MedShare's Donation will serve 1,100 Underserved Patients in Metro Atlanta
Atlanta-based nonprofit delivers lifesaving supplies to Someone Cares, an Atlanta clinic serving at-risk patients in underserved populations.
The donation has equipped a new clinic expansion located in downtown Atlanta and included consumable medical supplies, office furniture, and biomedical equipment. The expansion will increase the clinic's capacity and allow them to reach more than 350 new clients this year. In total, the donated items will serve more than 1,100 patients throughout the year in the Atlanta area. Someone Cares Early Detection Intervention Clinic seeks to address health disparities in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, providing holistic healthcare services to individuals in underserved, marginalized, and homeless populations.
Ronnie Bass, Executive Director of Someone Cares, said "Medshare has provided much needed medical supplies to our health and wellness clinic for over four years and has become a major donor in fully equipping the clinic with furniture, medical equipment and medical supplies. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the MedShare team for their continued support of our mission to provide quality, patient centered healthcare services to the underserved communities in metropolitan Atlanta."
MedShare leadership and donors will visit Someone Cares on March 31st to tour the Atlanta facility, hear from Someone Cares staff, and identify opportunities for MedShare to better serve Atlanta community clinics.
About Someone Cares Early Detection Intervention Clinic
Someone Cares Inc. of Atlanta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit HIV/AIDS Outreach Organization;
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse