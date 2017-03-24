Devtech unlocks new service opportunities for partners with Cloud Migration Platform

Cloud enablement company signs up AppRiver as partner for new platform

-- Devtech Ltd, a Cloud enablement company, today announced the launch of the Cloud Migration Platform (CMP), designed to further simplify Cloud adoption for the channel. The CMP is a channel-only, multi-tier SaaS platform tailored for Cloud Service Providers and Distributors, as well as their partners and value-added resellers. It automates and reduces the cost of migrating services to the cloud, helping partners improve their service and increase their margins whether migration is at the core of their business or a value-added service. One of the first partners to sign up and use CMP is AppRiver, a global leader in the Cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services, and one of the largest Microsoft Tier 2 CSP partners in the world."Businesses around the world are moving more and more of their workloads from on-premise systems to Cloud. Yet migration projects continue to be complex, taking time and adding unnecessary overhead to the overall operation," said Milovan Milic, CEO of DevTech. "With the Cloud Migration Platform, our aim is to identify those capabilities the channel needs to make migration a success and ensure our partners have everything they need in a single package; greatly simplifying the migration process. We are very excited to see the positive feedback we've had so far from the industry, and are thrilled to be able to launch our product with AppRiver, who are amongst the industry leaders."The Cloud Migration Platform is equipped with a white labelling functionality, allowing partners to set up their own fully branded service; including customized notifications and UI. CMP has been built to scale, with a full backend automation and microservices architecture. It also includes an easy to use and intuitive process to help partners perform migrations securely with data syncing capabilities, datacentre selection and zero service interruption. The Initial focus of the platform is on enabling simpler Microsoft Office365 onboarding, while further expansion of the platform's capabilities will enable other workload types."We're excited to put Devtech's new Cloud Migration Platform into service and offer our customers and partners a simple, efficient, and seamless transition to AppRiver," said Michael Murdoch, president and CEO of AppRiver. "Devtech is bringing much-needed innovation to a process for which there is strong and growing demand."