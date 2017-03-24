 
SwimEx announces Barton Memorial Hospital as client

Medical facility purchases the powerful aquatic therapy pool.
 
 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- SwimEx (www.swimex.com), an international leader in hydrotherapy pools and swim spas for aquatic exercise and rehabilitation, is pleased to announce Barton Memorial Hospital to its client roster.

The acute care hospital, located in South Lake Tahoe, California, has served the needs of residents in local communities for more than 50 years.

Barton Memorial Hospital has purchased the SwimEx 600TDW model, complete with hot and cold plunge function.  The powerful aquatic therapy pool features a deep water running well designed for total non-weight bearing rehabilitation and conditioning applications for more aggressive therapy.

"We're pleased to work with such a highly recognized facility as Barton Memorial Hospital and are proud to add them to our SwimEx team roster," said Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx.

About SwimEx

SwimEx has been a world leader in the hydrotherapy industry since 1986, when fiberglass pioneer Everett Pearson (known for Pearson Yachts) bought the SwimEx paddlewheel patents and designed the first fiberglass swim spa.  Now led by Pearson's daughter Suzanne Vaughan, this second-generation family business offers a complete line of hydrotherapy pools featuring advanced water current technology and superior fiberglass construction. Proudly crafted in the United States and built to order,SwimEx pools deliver the ultimate in aquatic therapy and fitness with exceptional customer service.

SwimEx clients include elite sports teams (both professional and collegiate), healthcare organizations, hospitals, senior living communities, veterinarian clinics, and private homeowners.  Sold worldwide, SwimEx sells pools direct from the factory located at 390 Airport Road, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720.  For more information, please call 800-877-7946 or visit www.swimex.com.
