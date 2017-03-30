Country(s)
Industry News
Votion Attends Career Expo and Kicks Off College Recruiting Season
BEAVERTON, Ore. – Votion is excited about hiring a few recent graduates this spring and bringing fresh, new ideas to its clients' campaigns.
Votion's Portland and Los Angeles offices teamed up to take on the event by storm. The offices were focused on connecting with Business, Marketing, and Communications students who would be graduating in the next two years. Both full-time internships and positions are currently available to qualifying students. "We had fun talking with students and finding out about each students' future goals," said Sommer J., a Representative from the Los Angeles office. "Both, Rachel and myself, were impressed with several of the students that we had the opportunity to meet."
Votion Kicks Off College Recruiting
"March is the month Votion begins its college recruiting,"
Three marketing internships are available for the 2017 summer. Internships with Votion are full time and paid, extending for a minimum of three months. Those who acquire an internship are considered first for future openings once they graduate. "We can do our own coffee errands," joked Cassie B. "Votion believes in giving interns hands-on experience in marketing. It's more productive for both parties if real-world responsibilities are required from interns."
The focus for Votion's Representatives at the Career Expo was the available Business Manager Trainee positions. In this Trainee role, two recent graduates will gain experience in marketing, sales, public relations, and management. "A Trainee position is ideal for new graduates; it gives them a chance to get their foot in the door with a company who will help them hit the ground running and set them up for success in their future career," said Rachel M. She explained that most companies require a degree with a minimum of two years experience, and many graduates have a difficult time getting said experience because no company will give them a chance. Unlike other marketing firms, Votion is requiring less than three years of experience to be considered for this role. Training is meant to take eight to 12 months on average, but is catered to the Trainee so that advancement is at each individual's pace.
With the large amount of interest drawn from the career fair, finding the proper candidate should be simple; however, if any other individuals would like to be considered for these positions, more information is available at www.votionpdx.com. Votion will be accepting applications until May 12th, 2017.
About Votion
Votion specializes in branding through business-to-
Media Contact
Cheyenne Carter
5037464140
info@votionpdx.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017