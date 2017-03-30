Votion Attends Career Expo and Kicks Off College Recruiting Season BEAVERTON, Ore. – Votion is excited about hiring a few recent graduates this spring and bringing fresh, new ideas to its clients' campaigns. Rachel M. representing Votion at The First Avenue Career Expo BEAVERTON, Ore. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Votion attended the First Avenue Career Expo on March 3rd, 2017, along with 115 other local, regional and national companies. Several regional universities were also in attendance for those students considering graduate school upon completion of their Bachelor's Degree. The First Avenue Career Expo is organized by The Oregon Liberal Arts Placement Consortium every year. The Consortium consists of six local schools: University of Portland, Pacific University, Lewis and Clark College, Marylhurst University, Linfield College and Willamette University. It is estimated that 300 to 500 students and alumni attend the career expo each year.



Votion's Portland and Los Angeles offices teamed up to take on the event by storm. The offices were focused on connecting with Business, Marketing, and Communications students who would be graduating in the next two years. Both full-time internships and positions are currently available to qualifying students. "We had fun talking with students and finding out about each students' future goals," said Sommer J., a Representative from the Los Angeles office. "Both, Rachel and myself, were impressed with several of the students that we had the opportunity to meet."



Votion Kicks Off College Recruiting



"March is the month Votion begins its college recruiting," said Rachel M., a representative of the Portland office. "We are excited about this year's prospects in particular due to our interactions with many of the students at the Career Expo." Votion's college recruiting season is from the beginning of March through the end of May. "We love adding recent college grads to our team," said Cassie B., Portland office's C.E.O. "They tend to bring new perspective to our campaigns, and it has previously shown positive feedback from clients."



Three marketing internships are available for the 2017 summer. Internships with Votion are full time and paid, extending for a minimum of three months. Those who acquire an internship are considered first for future openings once they graduate. "We can do our own coffee errands," joked Cassie B. "Votion believes in giving interns hands-on experience in marketing. It's more productive for both parties if real-world responsibilities are required from interns."



The focus for Votion's Representatives at the Career Expo was the available Business Manager Trainee positions. In this Trainee role, two recent graduates will gain experience in marketing, sales, public relations, and management. "A Trainee position is ideal for new graduates; it gives them a chance to get their foot in the door with a company who will help them hit the ground running and set them up for success in their future career," said Rachel M. She explained that most companies require a degree with a minimum of two years experience, and many graduates have a difficult time getting said experience because no company will give them a chance. Unlike other marketing firms, Votion is requiring less than three years of experience to be considered for this role. Training is meant to take eight to 12 months on average, but is catered to the Trainee so that advancement is at each individual's pace.



With the large amount of interest drawn from the career fair, finding the proper candidate should be simple; however, if any other individuals would like to be considered for these positions, more information is available at



About Votion



Votion specializes in branding through business-to- consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional- marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results.



Media Contact

Cheyenne Carter

5037464140

info@votionpdx.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630108/1 Cheyenne Carter5037464140 End -- Votion attended the First Avenue Career Expo on March 3, 2017, along with 115 other local, regional and national companies. Several regional universities were also in attendance for those students considering graduate school upon completion of their Bachelor's Degree. The First Avenue Career Expo is organized by The Oregon Liberal Arts Placement Consortium every year. The Consortium consists of six local schools: University of Portland, Pacific University, Lewis and Clark College, Marylhurst University, Linfield College and Willamette University. It is estimated that 300 to 500 students and alumni attend the career expo each year.Votion's Portland and Los Angeles offices teamed up to take on the event by storm. The offices were focused on connecting with Business, Marketing, and Communications students who would be graduating in the next two years. Both full-time internships and positions are currently available to qualifying students. "We had fun talking with students and finding out about each students' future goals," said Sommer J., a Representative from the Los Angeles office. "Both, Rachel and myself, were impressed with several of the students that we had the opportunity to meet.""March is the month Votion begins its college recruiting,"said Rachel M., a representative of the Portland office. "We are excited about this year's prospects in particular due to our interactions with many of the students at the Career Expo." Votion's college recruiting season is from the beginning of March through the end of May. "We love adding recent college grads to our team," said Cassie B., Portland office's C.E.O. "They tend to bring new perspective to our campaigns, and it has previously shown positive feedback from clients."Three marketing internships are available for the 2017 summer. Internships with Votion are full time and paid, extending for a minimum of three months. Those who acquire an internship are considered first for future openings once they graduate. "We can do our own coffee errands," joked Cassie B. "Votion believes in giving interns hands-on experience in marketing. It's more productive for both parties if real-world responsibilities are required from interns."The focus for Votion's Representatives at the Career Expo was the available Business Manager Trainee positions. In this Trainee role, two recent graduates will gain experience in marketing, sales, public relations, and management. "A Trainee position is ideal for new graduates; it gives them a chance to get their foot in the door with a company who will help them hit the ground running and set them up for success in their future career," said Rachel M. She explained that most companies require a degree with a minimum of two years experience, and many graduates have a difficult time getting said experience because no company will give them a chance. Unlike other marketing firms, Votion is requiring less than three years of experience to be considered for this role. Training is meant to take eight to 12 months on average, but is catered to the Trainee so that advancement is at each individual's pace.With the large amount of interest drawn from the career fair, finding the proper candidate should be simple; however, if any other individuals would like to be considered for these positions, more information is available at www.votionpdx.com . Votion will be accepting applications until May 12th, 2017.Votion specializes in branding through business-to-consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional-marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results. Source : Votion Email : ***@votionpdx.com Tags : Advertising , Event , College Industry : Marketing Location : Beaverton - Oregon - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017 Votion PRs Votion's Portland Branch Leads in Revenue Production for Clientele & Expands Client Service Options

