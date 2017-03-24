Haney Biz to Partner with Austin-Based Small Business Festival for Small Business Week Event Nationally-known Small Business Festival expands to San Antonio, Sydney and Buffalo and Sacramento in 2017 SACRAMENTO, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Haney Business Ventures board Chair Mark Haney announced today that the organization has an agreement to partner with Austin-based Small Business Festival to bring their 2017 expansion to Sacramento, California. The event will take place at various locations around the Greater Sacramento region on May 1-5 as a part of national Small Business Week.



"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Small Business Festival, and be one of just a few metro areas around the country that are able to take advantage of their exciting expansion this year. Haney Biz is delighted to invest in Small Businesses and our local entrepreneurs in celebrating Small Business Week."



Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Top 5 conferences for small business growth in the U.S. in 2016, Small Business Festival attracted more than 1,200 attendees in its first year, and enjoys the full support of its primary sponsor, Capital One. Sacramento will host a series of events May 1-5 throughout the region, and then components of Austin's premier event, that kicks off on May 4th, will be live-streamed at various venues in the Greater Sacramento region.



"Small business is our business"



"Small Business Festival is excited to partner with Mark Haney and Haney Biz to provide the Sacramento region a series of events focused on small business," said Matthew Pollard, founder and president of Small Business Festival. "Our goal in this collaboration is to create a forum for thousands of local small business owners to get out of their isolation and learn the tools they need to make their small businesses a success."



More details on locations, topics and speakers will be available soon. For further information on Small Business Festival, visit



About Haney Business Ventures

Haney Business Ventures is a local administrator and strategy support service company specializing in office support and management consulting. With over 30 years' experience, our staff has the knowledge and expertise to help business owners and entrepreneurs to the next level.



About Small Business Festival

