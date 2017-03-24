 
News By Tag
* Hollywood
* Film Industry
* Katy Haber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


An Evening with Katy Haber: Hollywood's Girl Friday

Media is invited to join film industry legend, Katy Haber, for an intimate discussion about her experience as Sam Peckinpah's right-hand woman, her love affair with cinema,and her collaborations with fellow moviemakers
 
 
Katy with Steve McQueen during filming of THE GETAWAY
Katy with Steve McQueen during filming of THE GETAWAY
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:    Katy Haber, Film Producer

WHAT:  From Straw Dogs to Blade Runner, Katy has left an undeniable British stamp on Hollywood that continues to be felt to this day.  She will share insights about her experiences and collaborations that shaped the golden age of 1970's & 1980's filmmaking.

Moderated by Rufus Burnham, Filmed by Blackmagic Design

WHEN:  7:30 pm PST on Thursday, March 30, 2017

WHERE:  The Camera House, 7351 Fulton Ave, North Hollywood, CA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition to tonight's event at The Camera House, Ms. Haber is available for interviews.


For more information, to RSVP, or to schedule an interview with Ms. Haber, please contact Birgit C Muller at 310-308-2847 or birgit@brandamb.

http://www.brandamb.com/

Contact
Birgit C Muller
***@brandamb.com
End
Source:Katy Haber
Email:***@brandamb.com Email Verified
Tags:Hollywood, Film Industry, Katy Haber
Industry:Media
Location:North Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Brand Ambassador News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share