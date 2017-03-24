News By Tag
An Evening with Katy Haber: Hollywood's Girl Friday
Media is invited to join film industry legend, Katy Haber, for an intimate discussion about her experience as Sam Peckinpah's right-hand woman, her love affair with cinema,and her collaborations with fellow moviemakers
WHAT: From Straw Dogs to Blade Runner, Katy has left an undeniable British stamp on Hollywood that continues to be felt to this day. She will share insights about her experiences and collaborations that shaped the golden age of 1970's & 1980's filmmaking.
Moderated by Rufus Burnham, Filmed by Blackmagic Design
WHEN: 7:30 pm PST on Thursday, March 30, 2017
WHERE: The Camera House, 7351 Fulton Ave, North Hollywood, CA
In addition to tonight's event at The Camera House, Ms. Haber is available for interviews.
For more information, to RSVP, or to schedule an interview with Ms. Haber, please contact Birgit C Muller at 310-308-2847 or birgit@brandamb.
http://www.brandamb.com/
Contact
Birgit C Muller
***@brandamb.com
End
