 
News By Tag
* Washington mortgage
* Reverse mortgage Seattle
* Reverse mortgage Bellingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bellingham
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Talks Quoted Interest Rates

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- It isn't always easy to discover the home of your dreams. There are a ton of properties to sift through, and if you have a larger family, you have to take a lot of specific needs into consideration. However, once the dust settles, and you finally come across the perfect home, there is no reason that a complicated financial situation should destroy things. Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to select the ideal financial strategy for your situation.

Many people ask Marie about real estate financing myths that they have heard about. Among these, a pretty common question is whether they should just go with the best quoted interest rate. Although it sounds like a no brainer, it is critical to remember that the loan quote is only a small part of the process. Unfortunately, hidden fees and costs can completely change the story, which is why you need an experienced mortgage banker to cut that nonsense. Marie will help you shop loans, and can point out the pros and cons of each choice.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
End
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share