Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Talks Quoted Interest Rates
Many people ask Marie about real estate financing myths that they have heard about. Among these, a pretty common question is whether they should just go with the best quoted interest rate. Although it sounds like a no brainer, it is critical to remember that the loan quote is only a small part of the process. Unfortunately, hidden fees and costs can completely change the story, which is why you need an experienced mortgage banker to cut that nonsense. Marie will help you shop loans, and can point out the pros and cons of each choice.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
http://www.wa-
