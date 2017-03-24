 
Church's Chicken® Opens Second Eagle Pass, Texas Location

Fourth Texas Location for Long-Time Franchisee and Fellow Chicken Passionate
 
 
ATLANTA - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Church's Chicken®, the global quick service restaurant chain known for consistently delivering great chicken experiences guests love, announced the opening of its latest restaurant in Eagle Pass, Texas. Opened as part of the company's continued domestic expansion strategy, the new restaurant marks the second Eagle Pass location – and the fourth overall location – for Cleo Bustamante Enterprises, Inc., a Church's franchisee since 1996.

Located at 6995 FM 1021 in Eagle Pass, the restaurant occupies a strategic, high-traffic location and is the only major quick service food franchise within a three-mile radius. The 1850-square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru as well as the Church's Chicken STAR Image Design, which includes new interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

"The relationship between Cleo Bustamante Enterprises and Church's Chicken continues to be excellent," said Cleo Bustamante, President of Cleo Bustamante Enterprises, Inc. "The brand's superb marketing and operations support has empowered our expansion, and their quality and value is an excellent fit for the markets we serve."

"We are thrilled to be a part the successful expansion of Cleo Bustamante Enterprise's business," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development at Church's Chicken. "Every new location validates our efforts to become the global franchisor of choice. We are always excited to deliver our winning combination of quality, taste and value to a growing number of chicken passionates."

A fifth Church's Chicken restaurant is also currently under construction with the franchisee and is set to start serving Church's world-renowned fresh, hand-battered fried chicken and daily scratch-made Honey Butter Biscuits later in 2017.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

