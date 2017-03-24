News By Tag
Burt Reynolds Appearing With Pontiac G8 Vin #001 To Be Sold At Barrett-jackson West Palm April 7
Hollywood icon, star of "Smokey and the Bandit," to appear with the first Pontiac G8 sports car sequenced for American production.
Pontiac's best and rarest performance vehicle of the late-model age was the Pontiac G8, produced in Elizabeth, South Australia, by GM's Holden Division. As part of an agreement between GM and its dealer network, this is VIN #001, the very first production Pontiac G8 sequenced for the American market. It is a true rarity - both today and for future generations yet to come. It was purchased new by a High Performance Pontiac magazine staff member for use as a national promotion involving Pedders Suspension, an Australian company working with GM on these cars. This first G8 has been extremely well stored and cared for. It has 804 actual miles. The performance suspension was installed for the magazine articles and to launch the product. This G8 is a true time capsule and still even wears its original tires. It is an extremely rare and collectible piece of Pontiac history.
Currently a part of the "Burt Reynolds" collection, this Pontiac G8 is in Mr. Reynolds' favorite and iconic color of black and features a prototype Bandit insignia. The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager, Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car. Also included are the original Window Sticker bearing Mr. Burt Reynolds signature and other GM-Pontiac paperwork.
In 2016 and 2017 Mr. Burt Reynolds attended Barrett Jackson Scottsdale and drew record crowds. Once again, Mr. Reynolds, an Oscar Nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner, will be attending the Barrett Jackson auction (West Palm Beach) along with sponsor Restore A Muscle Car, where he'll present this one-of-a-kind G8 onstage, meet the car's new owner and personally sign the VIN #001 Pontiac G8.
Pontiacs presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds and bearing his autograph have been selling for record numbers and are considered very collectable in today's competitive collectors' car market.
· In 2014 a Trans Am PREVIOUSLY titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds name sold at auction for $500,000.
· In 2016 a Trans Am titled to the Burt Reynolds Institute sold at Auction for $550,000.
· In 2017 a Trans Am titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds set another record amount.
· This is the only Pontiac G8 ever presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds.
· This is first production vehicle of the Pontiac G8 produced for the American market, and carries VIN #001.
· The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager,
Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car.
· Also included are the original Window Sticker signed by Mr. Burt Reynolds and other GM-Pontiac paperwork.
