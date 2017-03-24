 
News By Tag
* Burt Reynolds, Barrett Jackson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Burt Reynolds Appearing With Pontiac G8 Vin #001 To Be Sold At Barrett-jackson West Palm April 7

Hollywood icon, star of "Smokey and the Bandit," to appear with the first Pontiac G8 sports car sequenced for American production.
 
 
Hollywood Legend Burt Reynolds Present VIN #001 Pontiac G8 at Barrett-Jackson
Hollywood Legend Burt Reynolds Present VIN #001 Pontiac G8 at Barrett-Jackson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Burt Reynolds, Barrett Jackson

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Clearwater - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

CLEARWATER, Fla. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Acting legend and top box office draw Burt Reynolds will attend the upcoming Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach, Florida, auction on April 7, 2017. He will be on stage presenting this VIN #001 Pontiac G8 for Restore A Muscle Car and Bandit Movie Cars of Florida. This car has been assigned Lot #499-1, designating it as a featured car that will be auctioned between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 7, 2017, at Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach, Florida. Bidding available onsite, online, on telephone.

Pontiac's best and rarest performance vehicle of the late-model age was the Pontiac G8, produced in Elizabeth, South Australia, by GM's Holden Division. As part of an agreement between GM and its dealer network, this is VIN #001, the very first production Pontiac G8 sequenced for the American market. It is a true rarity - both today and for future generations yet to come. It was purchased new by a High Performance Pontiac magazine staff member for use as a national promotion involving Pedders Suspension, an Australian company working with GM on these cars. This first G8 has been extremely well stored and cared for. It has 804 actual miles. The performance suspension was installed for the magazine articles and to launch the product. This G8 is a true time capsule and still even wears its original tires. It is an extremely rare and collectible piece of Pontiac history.

Currently a part of the "Burt Reynolds" collection, this Pontiac G8 is in Mr. Reynolds' favorite and iconic color of black and features a prototype Bandit insignia. The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager, Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car. Also included are the original Window Sticker bearing Mr. Burt Reynolds signature and other GM-Pontiac paperwork.

In 2016 and 2017 Mr. Burt Reynolds attended Barrett Jackson Scottsdale and drew record crowds. Once again, Mr. Reynolds, an Oscar Nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner, will be attending the Barrett Jackson auction (West Palm Beach) along with sponsor Restore A Muscle Car, where he'll present this one-of-a-kind G8 onstage, meet the car's new owner and personally sign the VIN #001 Pontiac G8.

Pontiacs presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds and bearing his autograph have been selling for record numbers and are considered very collectable in today's competitive collectors' car market.

Key Points To Report

·       In 2014 a Trans Am PREVIOUSLY titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds name sold at auction for $500,000.

·       In 2016 a Trans Am titled to the Burt Reynolds Institute sold at Auction for $550,000.

·       In 2017 a Trans Am titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds set another record amount.

·       This is the only Pontiac G8 ever presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds.

·       This is first production vehicle of the Pontiac G8 produced for the American market, and carries VIN #001.

·       The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager,
Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car.

·       Also included are the original Window Sticker signed by Mr. Burt Reynolds and other GM-Pontiac paperwork.

More information: http://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/2008-...

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/restoreamusclecar/albums/72...

For more information:

Contact: Gene Kennedy
Promotions Director
Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre
+1 727-459-4363 (voice) / m.gene@me.com (e-mail)

or

Dave Hall
Restore a Muscle Car
(402) 730-4719 (voice) / dave@restoreamusclecar.com (e-mail)

Contact
Gene Kennedy, Promotions Director
Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre
727 4594363
***@me.com
End
Source:Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre
Email:***@me.com
Tags:Burt Reynolds, Barrett Jackson
Industry:Automotive
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share