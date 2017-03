Burt Reynolds Appearing With Pontiac G8 Vin #001 To Be Sold At Barrett-jackson West Palm April 7

Hollywood icon, star of "Smokey and the Bandit," to appear with the first Pontiac G8 sports car sequenced for American production.

Hollywood Legend Burt Reynolds Present VIN #001 Pontiac G8 at Barrett-Jackson

Contact

Gene Kennedy, Promotions Director

Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre

727 4594363

***@me.com Gene Kennedy, Promotions DirectorBurt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre727 4594363

End

-- Acting legend and top box office draw Burt Reynolds will attend the upcoming Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach, Florida, auction on April 7, 2017. He will be on stage presenting this VIN #001 Pontiac G8 for Restore A Muscle Car and Bandit Movie Cars of Florida. This car has been assigned Lot #499-1, designating it as a featured car that will be auctioned between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 7, 2017, at Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach, Florida. Bidding available onsite, online, on telephone.Pontiac's best and rarest performance vehicle of the late-model age was the Pontiac G8, produced in Elizabeth, South Australia, by GM's Holden Division. As part of an agreement between GM and its dealer network, this is VIN #001, thesequenced for the American market.. It was purchased new by amagazine staff member for use as a national promotion involving Pedders Suspension, an Australian company working with GM on these cars. This first G8 has been extremely well stored and cared for.The performance suspension was installed for the magazine articles and to launch the product.and still even wears its original tires.Currently a part of the "Burt Reynolds" collection,. The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager, Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car. Also included are theand other GM-Pontiac paperwork.In 2016 and 2017 Mr. Burt Reynolds attended Barrett Jackson Scottsdale and drew record crowds. Once again, Mr. Reynolds, an Oscar Nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner, will be attending the Barrett Jackson auction (West Palm Beach) along with sponsor Restore A Muscle Car, where he'll present this one-of-a-kind G8 onstage, meet the car's new owner and personally sign the VIN #001 Pontiac G8.Pontiacs presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds and bearing his autograph have been selling for record numbers and are considered very collectable in today's competitive collectors' car market.Key Points To Report· In 2014 a Trans Am PREVIOUSLY titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds name sold at auction for $500,000.· In 2016 a Trans Am titled to the Burt Reynolds Institute sold at Auction for $550,000.· In 2017 a Trans Am titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds set another record amount.· This is the only Pontiac G8 ever presented by Mr. Burt Reynolds.· This is first production vehicle of the Pontiac G8 produced for the American market, and carries VIN #001.· The car comes with a copy of the letter from Pontiac's general manager,Jim Bunnell, notifying the receiving dealer of being selected to receive this special VIN #001 car.· Also included are the original Window Sticker signed by Mr. Burt Reynolds and other GM-Pontiac paperwork.More information:Photos: https://www.flickr.com/ photos/restoreamusclecar/ albums/72... For more information:Contact: Gene KennedyPromotions DirectorBurt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre+1 727-459-4363 (voice) / m.gene@me.com (e-mail)orDave HallRestore a Muscle Car(402) 730-4719 (voice) / dave@restoreamusclecar.com (e-mail)