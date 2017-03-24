Monumental Chinese painting attributed to Qiu Ying (1494-1552) brings $112,500 at Ahlers & Ogletree

Asian lots took center stage at Ahlers & Ogletree's March 25-26 Spring Salon Auction, as a monumental painting attributed to Ming painter Qiu Ying (Chinese, 1494-1552) soared to $112,500 and a pair of Chinese huanghuali side tables brought $26,550.