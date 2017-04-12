Valogix LLC Announces Customer Product Showcase at NetSuite SuiteWorld 2017 Valogix is Built for NetSuite SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Valogix LLC today announced its will be showcasing some of their customers' products at the Oracle + NetSuite SuiteWorld 2017. Each year, Valogix works with our customers to highlight their products at SuiteWorld. The showcased products will be used as door prizes for those attendees who register at the Valogix Booth #1130.



This year our Customer Showcase includes these excellent companies:



–finest leather products and saddles since the early 1800's.



– John & Kira's chocolate creations are made with the finest ingredients sourced from urban gardens and small family farms around the world.



– When you savor life one sip at a time, the world is a pretty refreshing place. Which is why we create products to help you do just that. Cheers!



"We are very excited and happy to be able to showcase some of the wonderful products from our great customers," said Katherine Gise-Mellon, Corporate Training Manager at Valogix. "Our customers work exceptionally hard to bring the highest quality products to market and have outstanding reputations and loyal customers. This is a great opportunity for you to meet with other NetSuite users and see our showcase."



Valogix solves the most complex inventory challenges with easy-to-use, affordable inventory planning and optimization solutions. SuiteWorld attendees will get a first-hand demonstration of the 'Built for NetSuite – Integrated SuiteApp' verified VALOGIX® Inventory Planner. VALOGIX Inventory Planner automates the entire planning process from forecasting to replenishment to optimization, and transmits daily purchase and work orders to NetSuite. It helps companies reduce costs, increase productivity and offers a rapid and extensive ROI.



To learn more, visit us at Booth 1130 in the SuiteWorld Expo. While you are there, be sure to sign up for these amazing door prizes from some of our top-notch customers, plus there are always giveaways all day, every day.



About SuiteWorld 2017



SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. 2017 marks our 7th year of bringing 6,000 of the best-of-the- best in cloud computing to one place – with the singular objective of moving your business forward. SuiteWorld17 will be the biggest and boldest one yet.



Today, approximately 30,000 companies and subsidiaries depend on NetSuite to run complex, mission-critical business processes globally in the cloud. Since its inception in 1998, NetSuite has established itself as the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud ERP suites for divisions of large enterprises and mid-sized organizations seeking to upgrade their antiquated client/server ERP systems. NetSuite continues its success in delivering the best cloud ERP/financial suites to businesses around the world, enabling them to lower IT costs significantly while increasing productivity, as the global adoption of the cloud accelerates.



For more information about SuiteWorld and how to receive a free pass, please visit



To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter, please use #NSW17.



About Valogix



Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions for small and mid-size businesses. With over 29 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has thousands of users in over 46 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. The new web-based solutions are powerful, yet easy to use and can be implemented as best fits a company's needs. See some of the dramatic customer results in the case studies posted on our website.



Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 150 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.



Visit the Valogix company website.



Contact

Sarah Glacken

Marketing and Communications Manager

***@valogix.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630089/1 Sarah GlackenMarketing and Communications Manager End -- Valogix LLC today announced its will be showcasing some of their customers' products at the Oracle + NetSuite SuiteWorld 2017. Each year, Valogix works with our customers to highlight their products at SuiteWorld. The showcased products will be used as door prizes for those attendees who register at theThis year our Customer Showcase includes these excellent companies: King Ranch –finest leather products and saddles since the early 1800's. John & Kira's Premium Chocolates – John & Kira's chocolate creations are made with the finest ingredients sourced from urban gardens and small family farms around the world. Corcicle – When you savor life one sip at a time, the world is a pretty refreshing place. Which is why we create products to help you do just that. Cheers!Valogix solves the most complex inventory challenges with easy-to-use, affordable inventory planning and optimization solutions. SuiteWorld attendees will get a first-hand demonstration of the 'Built for NetSuite – Integrated SuiteApp' verified VALOGIX® Inventory Planner. VALOGIX Inventory Planner automates the entire planning process from forecasting to replenishment to optimization, and transmits daily purchase and work orders to NetSuite. It helps companies reduce costs, increase productivity and offers a rapid and extensive ROI.While you are there, be sure to sign up for these amazing door prizes from some of our top-notch customers, plus there are always giveaways all day, every day.SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. 2017 marks our 7th year of bringing 6,000 of the best-of-the-best in cloud computing to one place – with the singular objective of moving your business forward. SuiteWorld17 will be the biggest and boldest one yet.Today, approximately 30,000 companies and subsidiaries depend on NetSuite to run complex, mission-critical business processes globally in the cloud. Since its inception in 1998, NetSuite has established itself as the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud ERP suites for divisions of large enterprises and mid-sized organizations seeking to upgrade their antiquated client/server ERP systems. NetSuite continues its success in delivering the best cloud ERP/financial suites to businesses around the world, enabling them to lower IT costs significantly while increasing productivity, as the global adoption of the cloud accelerates.For more information about SuiteWorld and how to receive a free pass, please visit http://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com/ To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter, please use #NSW17.Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions for small and mid-size businesses. With over 29 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has thousands of users in over 46 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. The new web-based solutions are powerful, yet easy to use and can be implemented as best fits a company's needs. See some of the dramatic customer results in the case studies posted on our website.Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 150 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region. Source : NetSuite Email : ***@valogix.com Tags : King Ranch , John and Kira's , Kegworks , Corkcicle , Inventory Planning , Inventory Optimization , Inventory Forecasting , Inventory Management Industry : Accounting , Computers , Manufacturing , Software , Technology Location : Saratoga Springs - New York - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

