Podcaster Addicted to Reality TV
Weekly Podcast Exploding with Drama and Sheer Entertainment!
This podcast features a recap of all the drama in some of Wendy's favourite reality shows. She talks about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York, Vanderpump Rules, Teen Mom 2 and Big Brother Canada. She'll also talk about The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Wendy Hinbest started writing in 2009. She is the author of the Frizzy Tizzy series. She has written articles for the Inspiring News about children and heart health and last year she released her debut young adult mystery thriller novel, Masquerade of Lies.
A Girl Who Craves Her Faves will feature a variety of guest in-depth interviews and people who have an addiction to reality television.
This podcast is available on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play. To listen to this podcast, visit https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
Wendy Hinbest
1-844-356-7988
***@gmail.com
