News By Tag
* Health
* Events
* Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Holistic Dentist hosts Unique Wellness Event on Fighting Inflammation
Inflammation causes a multitude of diseases. Come to the Your Wellness Matters Day: Fight Inflammation the Holistic Way to learn what diseases are associated with inflammation and how you can avoid it using holistic and natural methods.
Have you or your loved one dealt with chronic pain, obesity, migraines, thyroid ssues, gum disease, food allergies and sensitivities, arthritis, visible signs of aging or even cancer? If you answered, "Yes" to any of these disorders, you are dealing with inflammation!
Mounting evidence suggests that over time this kind of inflammation sets the foundation for many serious, age-related diseases including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Come to our "Your Wellness Matters Day" and listen to EXPERTS in Biological Dentistry, Functional Medicine and Nutrition to show you how to eliminate inflammation and live a pain-free healthy life.
When: Saturday April 29, 2017 2pm-5pm
Where: Holistic Dental Center 91 Millburn Ave Millburn NJ 07041
There wil be Freshly Prepared Organic Refreshments, Raffles and Door Prizes!
Come to our "Your Wellness Matters Day" and listen to EXPERTS in Biological Dentistry, Functional Medicine and Nutrition to show you how to eliminate inflammation and live a pain-free healthy life.
Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky, Holistic Dentist, "aka" Dr. G, has been in private practice at the Holistic Dental Center for over a decade, providing exceptional holistic and biological dentistry with surgical expertise in a friendly, home-like environment. He studied at the Institute for Systemic Medicine and Dentistry and is a Fellow of the Institute of Nutritional Dentistry. Accredited Member of the International Academy of Oral Medicine & Toxicology. Dr. G has appeared on CBS and Channel 12 News.In addition to Dr. Gashinsky, you will hear the following speakers:
Lorraine Maita, MD, is a recognized and award-winning holistic, functional and anti aging physician and author. She transforms people's lives by getting to the root cause of illness using the best of science and nature. Her approach is personalized where you are treated as the unique individual you are. Her areas of expertise include bioidentical hormone therapy, weight loss, treating chronic illness and Executive Health. Dr. Maita served as Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director for 3 Fortune 100 companies and is an Advisory Team Member for WOR radio, the #1 news/talk radio station in the New York Metropolitan area. She has a private practice in NJ and her website iswww.howtoliveyounger.com
Elizabeth Girouard is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Educator and a Workplace Wellness Master Ambassador. She is the founder of Pure Simple Wellness, Holistic Health Coaching and Training and Zing Meals, a gourmet healthy meal delivery company. Elizabeth has learned from experience that "Food is Medicine". After years of struggling with her own health issues – including allergies, skin sensitivities, fatigue and digestion problems, Elizabeth created a new path to her own wellness by changing her diet and lifestyle. She uses her knowledge to 'Make healthy easy and achievable for all'.
LIMITED SEATING..RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR THE EVENT OF THE SEASON! GO TO https://
• Facebook (https://www.eventbrite.com/
• Facebook Messenger
• Twi
Contact
Wendy Richmond
9733799080
***@drgdds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse