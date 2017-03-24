News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Precision Door Service of Cleveland Staff Achieves IDEA Certification
Bryan Hanna, PDS corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the owners and management. Cleveland joins a growing list of PDS locations that have their team certified."
The successful candidates include:
Brad Buzzelli, Operations Manager
Jennifer Swincicki, Office Manager
Ryan Freeman, Door Installer Extraordinaire
Bill Adamini, Service Tech
Paul Broschk, Service Tech
Will Coad, Service Tech
Zoran Jovanovic, Service Tech
Anthony Wise, Service Tech
Jim Boland, Owner
Precision Door Service of Cleveland proudly services customers in the following counties: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain.
Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.
http://clevelandgaragedoors.net/
Make the right decision. Call Precision. (216) 586-5929 (tel:2165865929)
About the Institute of Door Dealer Education & Accreditation
The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is an independent, non-profit educational and credentialing organization that promotes industry professionalism for the advancement of public safety. The IDEA also is the education and training arm of the industry, having produced hundreds of professional development seminars since 1997, and developed training videos for residential installers and commercial operator technicians.
About Precision Door Service of Cleveland
Precision Door Service of Cleveland opened in 2001 and provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. Customers can rely on PDS of Cleveland to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company, while enjoying the security of doing business with a national franchise company can bring. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.
"We fix garage doors right!"
Contact
Suzanne Odisho
***@precisiondoor.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse