Industry News





March 2017
Precision Door Service of Cleveland Staff Achieves IDEA Certification

 
 
CLEVELAND - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Congratulations to the professional crew at Precision Door Service of Cleveland. Nine members of the team have successfully completed the IDEA Residential Door Installer Certification from the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA). The IDEA's mission is to serve the general public by promoting door dealer professionalism through education, accreditation and certification.

Bryan Hanna, PDS corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the owners and management. Cleveland joins a growing list of PDS locations that have their team certified."

The successful candidates include:
Brad Buzzelli, Operations Manager
Jennifer Swincicki, Office Manager
Ryan Freeman, Door Installer Extraordinaire
Bill Adamini, Service Tech
Paul Broschk, Service Tech
Will Coad, Service Tech
Zoran Jovanovic, Service Tech
Anthony Wise, Service Tech
Jim Boland, Owner

Precision Door Service of Cleveland proudly services customers in the following counties:  Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain.

Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.
http://clevelandgaragedoors.net/
Make the right decision. Call Precision. (216) 586-5929 (tel:2165865929)

About the Institute of Door Dealer Education & Accreditation
The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is an independent, non-profit educational and credentialing organization that promotes industry professionalism for the advancement of public safety. The IDEA also is the education and training arm of the industry, having produced hundreds of professional development seminars since 1997, and developed training videos for residential installers and commercial operator technicians.

About Precision Door Service of Cleveland
Precision Door Service of Cleveland opened in 2001 and provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. Customers can rely on PDS of Cleveland to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company, while enjoying the security of doing business with a national franchise company can bring. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.
"We fix garage doors right!"

Suzanne Odisho
***@precisiondoor.net
Source:Precision Door Service Cleveland
Email:***@precisiondoor.net Email Verified
Tags:Garage Door Repair, Garage Door Service, Precision Door Service
Industry:Construction
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
