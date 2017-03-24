News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lake Lawn Resort to offer hoppin' Easter weekend celebration for the entire family
WHEN: Saturday, April 15 through Sunday, April 16
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Delavan, WI 53115
Easter Happenings: The Easter Bunny will make his first stop of the season at Lake Lawn Resort beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 as he surprises guests by knocking on their room doors and delivering festive Easter basked filled with goodies. Plus, with more Easter eggs to be hidden than ever before, overnight and Easter brunch guests are invited to participate in Lake Lawn Resort's annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Inner Courtyard on Easter Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. After finishing the Easter Egg Hunt, families can head inside to the Frontier Restaurant's main lobby to snap photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Easter Brunch: The Frontier Restaurant will offer a decadent Easter Sunday brunch for guests and local residents on April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Created by Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, the breakfast buffet will include: southern Wisconsin cheese boards, spring fresh fruit and berries, a seafood bar, a variety of garden-fresh salads, a meat carving station, malted Belgian waffles, a custom omelet station, an Easter pastry table and more. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155.
Easter-To-Go Meals: For those hosting an Easter celebration at home, Lake Lawn Resort will offer Easter-To-Go meals. At just $120 plus tax, Lake Lawn Resort's culinary staff will make a gourmet, ready-to-eat meal that can serve six to eight people. Bourbon pineapple glazed pit style ham, tri-color cheese tortellini salad with sun dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic three cheese au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, fresh baked rolls and Wisconsin butter, pastel Easter cupcakes and petite chocolate Eclairs will be included. All Easter-To-Go orders need to be placed by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 and can be picked up at the Isle of Capri Cafe on Easter Sunday. To place an order, call 262.725.9155.
Recreational Activities for All Ages: Bag toss, pool games, bingo, giant Jenga, ping pong, laser tag, miniature golf and other activities will be offered daily during Easter weekend at Lake Lawn Resort. Plus, a kid-friendly movie will air on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Easter Weekend Getaway Package: The Easter Weekend Getaway overnight package is available April 14 through April 16, 2017 and starts at $399 for two nights, plus resort fee and taxes. The package includes access to the Easter Sunday brunch for two adults and two children 12 and under. In addition, package guests will receive an Easter basket per child and can participate in the resort's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
For more information on Lake Lawn Resort's Easter weekend offerings, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.
# # #
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and water sport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse