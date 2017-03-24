News By Tag
DW Simpson Global Actuarial & Analytics Recruitment Names Dave Benton Chief Human Resources Officer
As DW Simpson's CHRO, Benton will oversee all aspects of the company's human resources management including performance management, employee relations, recruitment, training benefits, policies, and organizational structure. He originally began his career with DW Simpson in 1996 as a Recruiter.
In 2002, Dave joined CNA in Chicago as a Recruiting Consultant specializing in actuarial hiring. After three years with CNA, Dave joined Ernst & Young as its
Experienced Hire Recruiter for the Life & Health and Property & Casualty National Actuarial Practice. Dave re-joined DW Simpson Global Actuarial Recruitment in 2007 as Director – Retained Search Services and was promoted to Senior Director in 2011 and Partner in 2012.
Dave currently serves as DW Simpson's representative on the International Association of Black Actuaries (IABA) Corporate Advisory Council. Additionally, he has written industry articles such as, The "How-To" of Hiring Top Actuaries published on the SOA's Riskpertise blog as well as Get Your Offers Accepted, which was published in the Actuary of the Future.
ABOUT DW SIMPSON
DW Simpson has been specializing solely in the recruitment of actuaries since 1989. We work on an international basis and at all levels of experience, from Actuarial Student to Fellow. This encompasses Actuaries with expertise in Life, Health, Pension, Property & Casualty, and, increasingly, non-traditional areas such as Risk Management, Catastrophe Modeling, Predictive Modeling, Financial Modeling and Analytics. With a professional staff of over 50, we are the largest of the firms who exclusively place Actuaries. For more information about DW Simpson, visit our website at https://www.dwsimpson.com. To view Dave Benton's bio, visit https://www.dwsimpson.com/
