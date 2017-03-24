News By Tag
Prominent DUI Attorney Releases New, Educational Book For Fellow Lawyers
Jay M. Tiftickjian's new book, "Colorado DUI Defense: The Law & Practice, Second Edition," offers guidance, tips & suggestions to help DUI attorneys attain a successful verdict.
That's why DUI trial lawyer and legal analyst, Jay M. Tiftickjian, and his co-author, James Nesci, are pleased to announce the release of their latest book, Colorado DUI Defense: The Law & Practice, Second Edition, in hopes of helping fellow lawyers increase their chances of a favorable outcome inside the courtroom.
"I am very excited to share my knowledge and experience with other attorneys in Colorado," stated Tiftickjian, who was voted "Best DUI Lawyer" in 2016 for the fourth time in a row. "The latest edition of the book contains additional practice tips and fresh, new case law regarding DUI defense in Colorado. This edition took two years to complete, and is very popular amongst the practicing attorneys and judges in Colorado."
Tiftickjian's book helps lawyers fully understand the chemical, biological and technological concepts and issues underlying DUI prosecution and defense in the State of Colorado. He along with Nesci provide the most up-to-date information available on key areas of DUI law in Colorado including: DUI Investigations, Driving and Field Sobriety Testing, Drug Recognition, Evaluation and Chemical Testing, Blood Alcohol Calculations, Pre-trial Investigations and Motions, Practice, Plea Offers and Agreements, DUI Trial Procedures, and more.
"My goal is to help fellow DUI trial lawyers become as well versed in these areas in order to present a stronger case before a judge and jury," stated Tiftickjian. "When you don't fully understand every critical area involved in DUI cases, you're more likely to get tripped up by the prosecution. Often times, they rely on a defense attorney's inexperience or lack of knowledge to bolster a win for the state."
This Second edition is expanded from the previous one, and includes new cases, new sections on social media use for attorneys and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry, police radio codes, motions in limine, sentencing, field sobriety testing (2013 FST Manuals), blood testing uncertainty, drug-related driving offenses, the latest Colorado statutes, and more.
"Over the years, I've received extensive training in breath tests, blood tests, drugged driving evaluations, and field sobriety testing. I've also taught seminars on DUI defense for the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar," stated Tiftickjian. "It's my hope that I can pass on my knowledge to fellow attorneys, and they see this text as the most important book to have on them in all phases of a DUI case, from investigation to trial."
Many practical tools and applications designed to streamline and simplify the complex DUI defense process have been developed along with this book. They are all included on a bonus DVD--so lawyers can easily locate, review and print them out in a matter of seconds. The companion DVD contains NHTSA studies, articles and visual detection videos. To purchase the book and bonus DVD, click here (https://www.lawyersandjudges.com/
About Tiftickjian Law Firm: Tiftickjian Law Firm, P.C. is a Colorado law firm with a focus on DUI defense, drug-related charges and major traffic offenses. Criminal defense attorneys Jay Tiftickjian, Travis Zeigler and James Nechleba litigate cases in Denver and throughout Colorado with a primary focus on driving under the influence of alcohol and drug cases. In addition, attorney Douglas Barnes provides over 30 years of defense experience as a defense attorney and former public defender. To learn more about the firm, click here (https://www.criminallawdenver.com/
