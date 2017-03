The Little Gym International Names Edina Businessman As Top Franchisee

Contact

--, a children's development and enrichment franchise with over 300 locations around the globe, announced Slater Crosby as recipient of the company's annualaward. Slater was recognized for his outstanding contributions to bothand his community at the franchise's 2017 Reunion, a yearly meeting that was recently held in San Diego, Calif.When Slater and his wife, Lise, discoveredthrough family friends, they fell in love with the noncompetitive atmosphere the gym exuded that was opposite from what his daughter experienced while playing soccer as a child. Committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children in the community, Slater and Lise decided to joinin 2005 by opening their own location in the St. Louis Park/Edina. Slater has since gone on to become a multi-year recipient of theaward, and eventually helped chart the course for curriculum enhancements. Among other impressive achievements, Slater has also been a Field Consultant forfor more than four years, a position in which he gets to mentor other franchise owners and share his expertise."I wouldn't be the recipient of this award if it weren't for my dedicated team members and the families in our area," said Slater Crosby, owner of. "Every day we come into the gym with a goal to create Olympic-quality children, not athletes, and every day we leave feeling that we've accomplished that through's unmatched curriculum.""Slater's enthusiasm forand unwavering commitment to making our franchise the best that it can be are attributes that contributed to his receiving this year'saward," said Ruk Adams, President and CEO of. "Slater embodies everything that we look for in our franchise owners; he loves what he does and he's passionate about making a true difference in his community."For more information on, please visit www.TheLittleGym.com The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has over 300 locations in 30 countries. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.