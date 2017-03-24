 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Come along to our fantastic and fun packed Lodge and Boat Show

If you are interested in our holiday lodges, holiday homes or boats visit our 'open house' on our properties for the weekend. There's a fantastic range of fun activities on offer too!
 
 
OULTON BROAD, England - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- We are excited to invite you to what will be a fantastic weekend at The Lodge and Boat Show at one of our holiday parks in Suffolk! It will keep you busy over two days as we welcome you to view our brand-new park. We have an 'open house' on our lodges, holiday homes and boats so you can see the fantastic opportunities we have for you. If you have been thinking about what it would be like to own a holiday home or visit us for a week, then now is a great time to find out! In the perfect setting, the Broadlands Park and Marina are closely located to the picturesque town and stunning beach of Southwalk. The town is quaint but has all the amenities you will need whilst you are away; with independent shops, pubs, a busy harbour and pier.

We would like all who are interested and those who are just curious to come and view our new park. It isn't all just about the lodges and holiday homes; we have a range of activities for you to enjoy.

Saturday 8th April

11am – 2pm

There will be FREE powerboat tours of the stunning Oulton Broad, one of the most popular and beautiful Broads in the region. Taking to the water is one of the best ways to absorb the stunning scenery, and we would like you to enjoy it with us.

12-2pm

There will be a spring BBQ with all the delicious foods you'd expect; it will be served with views of the tranquil Marina, so you get your lunch with a view.

8pm

There is no better way to spend a warm evening than with live entertainment and a beautiful setting at The Quayside Bar and Restaurant. Come along and join us for the evening.

Sunday 9th April

11am-2pm

If you ever wanted to give canoeing a go, now is your chance. We are offering FREE lessons to give you a taster of some of the water activities we love doing! Exploring the Broadlands at water level gives you the time to slow down and take in your surroundings.

Over the two days, we will also have tours of the Broadlands Health and Fitness Club, our new holiday lodges and a view of our brand-new development which boasts amazing views of the Broads.

There are varied interests when visiting the Broads, there really is something for everyone, and we want to use this weekend to show you our love for the area and the activities it allows you to do. Whether your holiday destination needs to have peace and quiet so you can relax to binge read a pile of books, whether you want to try as many water sports as you can in a week, or if you simply and understandably want to take in as much of the outstanding landscape, the Broadlands truly has it all.

For more information about our holiday parks in Suffolk please visit our website: http://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/broadlands

