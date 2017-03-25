 
Pet Cause Media Smart Waiting Room™ Network Expanding

The Smart Waiting Room™ network at Pet Cause Media is expanding onto 700+ veterinary practices and continues to grow.
 
 
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Pet Cause Media's Smart Waiting Room™ content is now available on over 700 veterinary waiting room screens, enabling a reach of over 1 million pet parents per month. An elemental part of the Veterinary Pre-Education Technology™ suite, educational content delivered by Smart Waiting Room™ dynamically changes based on the pets and pet owners who are expected to be in the waiting room.

Peter Alberti, CEO, is pleased with the traction. "While material improvements in sponsors' sales can be derived by running in a small number of practices, the growth of our network enables a much greater impact, both for vet suppliers and the practices themselves. We are highly committed to supporting independent practices who must remain competitive as the veterinary industry transforms itself.  The more practices we can help to improve the top line, the healthier the industry will be."

Chief Operating Officer, Mike Sachleben, agreed: "Smart Waiting Room™ is driven by data.  The more data we have available, the 'smarter' our system can be at honing the messages and making them extremely productive."

Additional practice groups are being actively evaluated and Pet Cause Media expects the network to grow to 2,000+ during 2017, offering a reach of about 40 million pet parents per year.

ABOUT PET CAUSE MEDIA
Headquartered in Central Massachusetts, Pet Cause Media is the national leader for improving veterinary practice outcomes using data.  Veterinary Pre-Education Technology ™ is a portfolio of integrated communication technologies for veterinary offices that focus on just-in-time messaging. Veterinary staff are made aware of products, procedures and best practices to discuss with management, trainers and product reps. Pet owners, while in a "pet frame of mind", are presented with contextually-relevant information to discuss with veterinary staff. Benefits include increased compliance, improved pet health outcomes, and elevated practice revenues. Visit PetCauseMedia.com for more details. Follow Pet Cause Media on Facebook (http://facebook.com/PetCauseMedia) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/PetCauseMedia).

CONTACT
pr@petcausemedia.com

Pet Cause Media
pr@petcausemedia.com
Source:Pet Cause Media
Email:***@petcausemedia.com Email Verified
