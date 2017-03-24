News By Tag
RelyMD's David Kammer to Share Poster Presentation on Telemedicine at NCAHQ Conference
A virtual health service that provides 24/7/365 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults, RelyMD's web and mobile-based service allows patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via computer, smartphone, tablet, or phone call – with one of RelyMD's 100 Raleigh-based physicians.
"Thirty eight percent of emergency department visits occur between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., 29 percent of visits occur on the weekend and nearly 71 percent of visits are deemed avoidable," said Dr. Kammer, one of the 100 board-certified emergency room physicians of RelyMD. "Many patients don't think they have another option when an injury or illness occurs outside of standard doctor's office hours. At RelyMD, we're utilizing telemedicine to help prevent unnecessary emergency department visits by providing immediate access to quality healthcare around the clock."
Dr. Kammer will be present from approximately 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to share the findings and conclusion that is represented in RelyMD's poster. Tickets to the two-day conference are $375 for NCAHQ members and $475 for non-members. Event registration is available here (http://ncahq.silkstart.com/
