The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills is Cooper Ford's Organization of the Month

Contact

Cooper Ford

***@ifrog.com Cooper Ford

End

-- Cooper Ford has selected the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills as our "Organization of the Month" to work with throughout the month of April. For every single new or used vehicle sold, your friends here at Cooper Ford will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills. Cooper Ford is always looking for new ways to help improve the community around us, which is why were are teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills for this excellent fundraising event.The first Boys and Girls Club was founded in 1860 in Hartford, Connecticut by three women, Elizabeth Hamersley and sisters Mary and Alice Goodwin. There are over 4,000 total Boys & Girls Clubs, which are all affiliates of the national organization. These clubs serve over four million boys and girls. Clubs are located in all fifty states as well as in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Boys & Girls Clubs of America employ about 50,000 staff members in total.This is just one of the many ways that Cooper Ford aids the community. You can always count on the fact that Cooper cares. We have a fantastic military discount that applies to not only members of Fort Bragg, but also any and all military members. We always give our customers the hometown feel they want when purchasing a car. This is due to our wholesome family values that we instill into each and every one of our employees.Cooper Ford your place for new and used Ford models in Carthage, NC. Formerly Philips Ford, we now are the top dealership to purchase a Ford in North Carolina because of our hometown feel and excellent pricing. We also are always ready to grant our customers the Cooper Commitment, which includes one year of oil changes and tire rotations plus a lifetime of multipoint inspections. That means your friends at Cooper Ford are always ready to help out at the drop of a hat.