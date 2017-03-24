News By Tag
Being Bold: How Women Drive Success In Today's Workplace Conference
Spectrum, joins the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, to mark Women's History Month and International Women's Day.
WHAT: What Women Want™, a nationally acclaimed inspirational networking community for women founder, Judy Goss, will be a featured speaker at today's #beboldforchange conference in Seneca Falls, NY.
Spectrum, America's fastest-growing TV, internet and voice provider, joins the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, to mark Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a unique forum and networking event featuring some of the area's most forward-thinking women discussing what it takes to be a strong female leader in today's environment. Event will feature small-group roundtable discussions and interview opportunities with speakers and participants on women's rights, gender equality in business, academia and politics.
WHEN: Thursday, March 30, from 11:45 a.m. -2:15 p.m. at the National Women's Hall of Fame, 75 Fall St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.
• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Media availability with featured speakers.
• 11:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Luncheon, welcome and forum discussions (media invited to stay and cover).
WHO: Featured speakers Judy Goss, TV personality and women's issues journalist; Joan Graci, founder of Woman Up Conferences;
HOSTS:
• The event is hosted by Spectrum, the brand of advanced broadband, cable TV and voice services offered by Charter Communications, and Spectrum Reach, Charter's suite of media advertising and sales services. (Charter launched Spectrum across its upstate NY service area on Tuesday, March 14).
• The National Women's Hall of Fame, the nation's oldest membership organization dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements of distinguished American women.
About What Women Want
What Women Want (formerly Over 40 Females) was founded in January, 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/
About Judy Goss
The founder, Judy Goss, is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to hosting the talk radio show "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30,000 listeners/month. In the press constantly because of Judy's background, who was also an editor and news correspondent at MORE Magazine/Better TV, What Women Want has now become a force to be reckoned with in the women's networking industry. Judy created What Women Want to give women the resources necessary to start a business, connect with like-minded women, gain financial freedom, enhance their spirituality, improve health awareness, learn about fashion, beauty and more through continual live and online networking events, guest speakers and personal online profiles of the women. There is a competitive Speakers Board, Business Memberships and an elevated "Executive Membership" along with new chapters constantly opening across the country. In addition, What Women Want will be hosting a national conference called "Spirit of Women" in Atlanta in the fall of 2017.
Not just another networking group, What Women Want is constantly getting its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and even a $25,000 scholarship. 20 chapters are currently established nationwide to represent women who are joining this rapidly expanding group.
What Women Want and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.
http://www.over40females.com
Media Contacts:
Andrew Russell
Andrew.russell@
207.253.2203
Jill Morgan-Meek
jill@whatwomenwn.com
585-967-1047
Contact
Jill Morgan-Meek
***@whatwomenwn.com
