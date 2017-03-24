News By Tag
Minnesota Department of Commerce Director of Securities Brian Edstrom Moves to JUX Law Firm
Edstrom departs as Director of Securities at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, beginning at JUX this week. Prior to working at Commerce, Edstrom worked with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C. performing civil rights and civil fraud investigations. He is currently a Policy Fellow at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, where I learned to value the role of regulators in ensuring safe and competitive marketplaces in Minnesota and beyond," said Edstrom. "At JUX, I will use that experience to help clients."
In the areas of securities offerings, franchise offerings and regulation of investment advisers, Edstrom brings an invaluable insider's perspective to empower JUX clients. He is one of only a handful of lawyers with knowledge as a governmental official when it comes to Minnesota securities law. His knowledge will give him a unique ability to empower clients facing Department of Commerce issues.
"Brian brings incredible knowledge, experience and perspective to our clients to help them successfully navigate complicated legal matters," said Todd Taylor, Senior Business Lawyer at JUX. "He will further strengthen our growing sophisticated business and finance law practice and we are excited to have him join us."
Edstrom said "I look forward to working for a firm committed to integrity, excellence, and teamwork both internally and externally. JUX's commitment to their clients and employees deeply resonates with me."
Aaron Hall, CEO and Business Lawyer at JUX, noted "Brian brings his own strong commitment to the JUX mission of using our legal knowledge to empower others, having served the public all of his career until joining JUX."
