CatWise Cat Café Tour at Philly's Kawaii Kitty Café on April 23rd
CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food With Pam Johnson-Bennett at Philly's Kawaii Kitty Café on April 23rd
When: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 from 2:00pm-4:00pm
Where: Kawaii Kitty Café
759 S 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Please RSVP here: http://www.kawaiikittycafe.com/
What: Pam is thrilled to stop at the Japanese inspired Kawaii Cat Café located in the exciting and diverse city of Philadelphia. In Japanese the adjective Kawaii translates to "Cute, Pretty, Charming, Dear, and Pet" and has sparked an entire colorful "Kawaii Culture" based on all things adorable; pastel colored inanimate objects. Kawaii Cat Café not only pays tribute to the root of cat cafés and honors the Japanese "Kawaii" culture that started it all, but it also gives customers the opportunity to relax in their cat lounge filled with furry feline friends. Learn more at: http://www.kawaiikittycafe.com/
The CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. Kawaii Kitty Café has teamed up with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), and plenty of lovable cats will be available for adoption at the April 23rd event. As Philadelphia's largest no-kill shelter and provider of low-cost spay/neuter and basic vet care, PAWS overall mission is to make Philadelphia a place where every pet has a home. Learn more at: https://phillypaws.org/
In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to PAWS to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count—for pets at home and those in need.
Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.
In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.
Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division.Learn more at:http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.
About Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society: PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia's homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. PAWS is the city's largest no-kill shelter and operates two high-volume, low-cost clinics serving pet owners and rescue organizations that lack access to affordable basic veterinary care. Through its adoption locations, special events, and foster care network, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals each year. PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every healthy and treatable pet is guaranteed a home. Learn more at: https://phillypaws.org/
About Wellness®:
At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We're a family owned company on a passionate mission to raise the bar in pet food and give pets the gift of healthy and happy lives. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave. In other words, we make sure our passion for pets shines through every aspect of what we do. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit http://www.wellnesspetfood.com.
