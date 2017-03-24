News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas Trust SVP Named to Texas Live! Community Advisory Committee
Ron Smith with Texas Trust Credit Union was named to the Texas Live! Community Advisory Committee. Texas Live! is a $250 million entertain venue, which will be part of the Arlington Stadium District.
The 20-member committee serves as an advisory board, acting as liaisons between the Texas Live! development team and the community. The committee advises and assists with local hiring to ensure the project's diversity goals are achieved, as well as facilitates participation of local businesses involved in the construction of the project. It also establishes internships and scholarships for local students and awards charitable grants to support worthwhile causes. Committee members serve as local ambassadors for the Texas Live! project.
"We are very fortunate to have Ron Smith as a member of our Community Advisory Committee," stated Luwanda Jenkins, Vice President of Community Relations & Diversity for The Cordish Companies. "In forming this committee, it was important for us to find individuals across all backgrounds. Ron's expertise in banking will help local businesses to benefit from the economic opportunities that will be created as part of the broader vision for Texas Live!."
"I am honored to be part of this wonderful new development,"
Smith added, "Arlington is Texas Trust's home. We look forward to being involved in many projects like Texas Live! in the future."
As Senior Vice President of Retail Operations for Texas Trust Credit Union, Ron Smith oversees the credit union's retail operations. He brings to the committee a keen business sense for its role in advising the development team on the type of establishments to target for Texas Live!.
About Texas Live!
Texas Live!, a partnership between The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district nestled between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in the heart of Arlington, TX. The project is part of a greater $1.25 billion vision for the Arlington stadium district that features a new Rangers ballpark. Texas Live! will feature 200,000 square feet of best-in-class restaurants, retail and entertainment venues, a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, as well as a full-service 300-room convention hotel and 35,000 square feet of meeting/convention space. Texas Live! will bring over 3,000 new jobs and 3 million new visitors to Arlington upon opening in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.texas-
About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every swipe of an eligible SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.3 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/
Contact
Kristine Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse