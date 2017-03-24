 
Industry News





AALAS nominee Letisha Galloway is back with new book

Letters to Jordan is a mother's account of how she dealt with the grief of losing her infant son. In it Letisha Galloway is open, honest, and transparent about how she death with the loss of her only child
 
 
HOUSTON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Letisha Galloway has done it again with her sophmore release Letters to Jordan: Finding Hope After the Loss of A Child. In this poignant account of a mother who is looking to find her joy again, Letisha takes us on a journey and allows us to experience every emotion she dealt with while struggling to make it through the death of her infant son.

Through poems, letters, and other coping mechanisms Letisha allows us to look into her life and glean from the tools that helped her make it through.

The book was released and made it to number eleven in hot new releases on Amazon's best seller list. You can get copies of the book from amazon.com.

About the Author

Letisha Galloway is from Woodstown, New Jersey and currently resides in Delaware. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Wilmington University. She obtained a Master of Science degree in Administration of Human Services from Wilmington University. Ms. Galloway is presently a Senior Social Worker/Case Manager in Delaware.


Letisha is a poet, author, and speaker. Letisha is regularly involved in bringing awareness to domestic violence. Surviving domestic violence herself, she is a strong advocate for change and protection for those who feel they have no voice. Letisha is active in child abuse prevention activities.

Letisha is the mother of one, a son she named Jordan who is resting peacefully in the arms of God.

About Imani Faith Publishing

Imani Faith Publishing is dedicated to providing quality literature that will empower you to empower yourself.

An imprint of Peace in the Storm Publishing, Imani Faith Publishing produces content that inspires others to be the change they want to see.

From personal growth and development books, to Bible studies, to devotionals, to inspirational stories that are engaging, powerful and thought provoking,Imani Faith Publishing has something for everyone looking to create the life they deserve and desire.

Learn more at http://www.imanifaithpublishing.com

