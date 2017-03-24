News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Automotive and Industrial Machiner to Contribute Maximum revenue to Global Chain Drive Market
Automotive and industrial machinery segments constitute more than 50% in key manufacturing regions such as the US, Japan, China, and Germany
The 124-page research report, which includes a detailed study of growth drivers, trends, and restraints of the market, provides the analysis of key segments of the market by type, end-user, geography, country, and vendors.
View Report Details: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
Chain Drive in Automotive Sector
Chain drive play a significant role in the development of automotive parts, which includes timing chains and other parts. They help to manufacture next generation high performance and environment-
Chain drive for timing drive systems includes roller chains and silent chains. Roller chains play a central role in timing drive systems by driving camshafts and enabling precise valve timing, which is essential components of an engine. Silent chains further lowers the noise while maintaining all the characteristics of roller chains.
Chain Drive in Industrial Machinery Sector
Stacker reclaimer chains are mainly used in heavy industrial processes, which require large stockpiles of the raw material. Reclaimer chains and flight assembly functions such as scraper conveyors with flight blades, push material toward a belt feeding conveyor. These chains have a long service life, large bearing areas, high rigidity, and deep case depths to offer high performance. These chains have improved anti-dust capabilities and have three-times more wear life than bearing roller conveyor chains. Most of these chains are manufactured and designed on the made-to-order basis to meet specific requirements.
The report includes a detailed study of emerging trends, factors driving the growth, and expected challenges of the chain drive market during the period 2017–2022. It includes the market analysis of different regions such as North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. It outlines the major market shareholders and the market size analysis of all regions. The report also profiles major companies in the global chain drive market and provides the competitive landscape and market share of key players.
Order a Free Sample Here: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
About Beige Market Intelligence
Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.
Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.
Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with a wide industry experience, which includes understanding the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.
Media Contact
Beige Market Intelligence
contactus@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse