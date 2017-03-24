News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Burlington County Times relocating to Mount Laurel
Modern space in Burlington County will allow BCT staff to continue providing high-quality news and information into the future.
The BCT will move its media operations to Executive Park at East Gate, 112 West Park Drive, Mount Laurel, this summer.
"The Burlington County Times has been an important institution in this county since the first edition of the then NJ Levittown Times was printed on Oct. 6, 1958," said BCT General Manager Steve Todd. "This move provides our employees with a modern workplace and state-of-the-
The Burlington County Times, recognized by the New Jersey Press Association with the Overall Award for General Excellence for a newspaper of its size for the past five years, has operated at its Route 130, Willingboro location since 1960. The newspaper was founded by S.W. Calkins, who also began the Bucks County Courier Times (Levittown, Pa.) and acquired The Intelligencer (Doylestown, Pa.). All three newspapers, and two others in western Pennsylvania, continue to be operated by the family-owned Calkins Media Inc.
At the time of the newspaper's founding, Willingboro and communities along the river comprised Burlington County's commercial center and transportation hub. As the county has matured, its commercial center shifted southeast. Mount Laurel now provides a great location for the Burlington County Times to service its customer base.
"Willingboro has been a great home for the hundreds of employees of the Burlington County Times who worked at that location over the years," said Stanley M. Ellis, vice president of the Burlington County Times, a director of Calkins Media and grandson of S.W. Calkins. "We will continue to serve Willingboro and all of Burlington County as always - with the best local news and information."
The Burlington County Times will remain in communication with Willingboro Township officials to work toward finding the best future use for the property.
The Mount Laurel location provides the BCT staff with a more suitably sized space for its employees and the operation of its business. The new location will provide a sleek, open work space that will compliment collaboration among approximately 75 employees of the BCT.
###
About the Burlington County Times
The Burlington County Times (http://www.burlingtoncountytimes.com/
Founded in 1958 as the Levittown Times, the Burlington County Times publishes a printed newspaper six days per week and maintains 24-hour news service at www.burlingtoncountytimes.com and through a variety of digital, mobile and video products.
Calkins Media Inc. also publishes four Pennsylvania daily newspapers: the Bucks County Courier Times (Levittown); The Intelligencer (Doylestown);
Contact
Amy Gianficaro
***@calkins.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse