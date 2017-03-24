News By Tag
1-800-PACK-RAT Will Donate to the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism This April
To continue a year of giving to charity, 1-800-PACK-RAT will be donating to the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month
1-800-PACK-RAT, a service leader in portable storage and moving solutions, has created a customized digital container that they will post across social media channels and for each personalized request, like or share, they will donate $5, with a max of $500.
Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a complex developmental disorder that is present from early childhood that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. It affects how individuals socially engage and interact with the world around them and is often characterized by difficulty in communicating and forming relationships and repetitive behaviors and activities. It is a brain-based disorder that is found in all racial, ethnic and social groups and is about 4.5 times more likely to affect boys than girls. Currently, there is no single known cause for autism but research points to it being a genetic condition. According to the Autism Science Foundation (http://autismsciencefoundation.org/
The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism serves to help families who are affected by autism live life to the fullest. They help people with autism get access to care, lead more active lives and gain independence as they grow to adulthood. The Flutie Foundation helps families by identifying and providing funds to organizations that are best equipped to provide therapeutic, educational, recreational, and employment supports for people with autism.
Help donate up to $500 this month by visiting 1-800-PACK-RAT's Facebook page and either requesting a personalized container in honor of someone or by liking or sharing the post. At the end of the month, $5 will be donated, and those funds will help to provide money for families affected by autism.
About the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism
The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism was established in 1998 by former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and his wife, Laurie, in honor of their son, Doug, Jr. who was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. Doug and Laurie are fortunate to have the resources to provide their son with the educational opportunities, special equipment, and tools necessary for Doug, Jr. to live a happy and rewarding life. They realize, however, that there are thousands of families of children with autism who struggle every day to pay for similar services. Their primary objective is to provide families with a place to turn when they are in need of support and autism resources. Since the inception of the Foundation, the Foundation has raised millions of dollars for autism through corporate and individual donations, fundraisers, endorsement promotions featuring Doug and Doug Jr. as well as sales of Flutie Flakes and other related items. Learn more at www.flutiefoundation.org.
About 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.
Contact
Sarah Saulnier
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
***@1800packrat.com
