Valerie's House Recognized with First-Time Grant from Naples Children & Education Foundation

New nonprofit helping children cope with grief honored with proceeds from top wine fest

Angela Melvin and Valerie's House participant

Contact

Angela Melvin

***@valerieshouseswfl.org Angela Melvin

End

-- Valerie's House, a new Lee County-based non-profit that launched in Collier County this month, has been recognized for its quick success and valuable work with children coping with grief with a grant from the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the organization that manages proceeds from the hugely successful Naples Winter Wine Festival.Angela Melvin, founder and president of Valerie's House, learned Valerie's House is one of only a handful of new grant recipients and that Valerie's House will receive a $50,000 grant from NCEF this month. Valerie's House was singled out by the festival as a promising new children's charity in Collier County."We're humbled by this great honor and show of confidence from the Naples Children & Education Foundation,"Melvin said. "This award is going to help us build our grief support services in Collier County, where close to a third of the Valerie's House families live and work."The NCEF awarded $12.5 million to more than 34 charities to benefit organizations and long-term initiatives for children in Collier County this year. The Naples Winter Wine Festival, held annually in January, was once again named "Wine Spectator" magazine's list of the highest-earning charity wine auctions in the country.Valerie's House is serving 105 children and their caregivers from Lee, Collier, Charlotte, and Hendry counties. The non-profit has three meeting locations: 1618 Avalon Place in downtown Fort Myers; Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd S. in Cape Coral; and in Naples at The Village School at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road.Interested families or mental health professionals who would like to volunteer can contact Danielle Visone at 239-841-9186 or Danielle@valerieshouseswfl.org. Valerie's House is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information or to make donations, visit http://www.valerieshouseswfl.org or mail to Valerie's House, Inc., PO Box 1955, Fort Myers, FL 33902.The Naples Children & Education Foundation is committed to supporting charitable programs that improve the physical, emotional and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. Its primary fundraiser, the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is the largest global event of its kind, and has raised in excess of $161 million in its first 17 years for annual grants to over 40 beneficiary organizations and 7 strategic initiatives.