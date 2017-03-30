News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Valerie's House Recognized with First-Time Grant from Naples Children & Education Foundation
New nonprofit helping children cope with grief honored with proceeds from top wine fest
Angela Melvin, founder and president of Valerie's House, learned Valerie's House is one of only a handful of new grant recipients and that Valerie's House will receive a $50,000 grant from NCEF this month. Valerie's House was singled out by the festival as a promising new children's charity in Collier County.
"We're humbled by this great honor and show of confidence from the Naples Children & Education Foundation,"
The NCEF awarded $12.5 million to more than 34 charities to benefit organizations and long-term initiatives for children in Collier County this year. The Naples Winter Wine Festival, held annually in January, was once again named "Wine Spectator" magazine's list of the highest-earning charity wine auctions in the country.
Valerie's House is serving 105 children and their caregivers from Lee, Collier, Charlotte, and Hendry counties. The non-profit has three meeting locations: 1618 Avalon Place in downtown Fort Myers; Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd S. in Cape Coral; and in Naples at The Village School at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road.
Interested families or mental health professionals who would like to volunteer can contact Danielle Visone at 239-841-9186 or Danielle@valerieshouseswfl.org. Valerie's House is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information or to make donations, visit http://www.valerieshouseswfl.org or mail to Valerie's House, Inc., PO Box 1955, Fort Myers, FL 33902.
The Naples Children & Education Foundation is committed to supporting charitable programs that improve the physical, emotional and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. Its primary fundraiser, the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is the largest global event of its kind, and has raised in excess of $161 million in its first 17 years for annual grants to over 40 beneficiary organizations and 7 strategic initiatives.
Contact
Angela Melvin
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017