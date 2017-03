Close Air Support: Established and emerging technologies with the RAF, German Army, French Air Force, Italian Air Force and United States Marine Corps

Register for the 3rd annual CAS conference to hear from world leaders on their capabilities and technology

Close Air Support Conference

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630049/1 Shannon Cargan

End

-- Close air support (CAS) remains a core competency that underpins ground operations. The opportunities for increased agility, interoperability and combat effectiveness are greater than ever."If Congress was sceptical of bombers and fighters doing Close Air Support, how will they react to MQ-9s doing the toughest CAS mission around — taking out targets in the close confines of an urban fight?Gen. Hawk Carlisle, the soon-to-retire head of U.S Air Combat Command, told reporters this morning that the Reaper is performing urban missions and doing a very fine job of it too." ( Source : Breaking Defense Feb, 2017)Following on from this, attendees of the nextwill get the chance explore newCAS, examining advanced simulations, sensors, command and control and munitions at the heart of targeting and delivery.Key focus areas include:and more.Leading organisations presenting this year include: Royal Air Force, German Army, French Air Force, Italian Air Force, United States Marine Corps, Niteworks, Czech Air Force, Joint Helicopter Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force, NATO Air Command, NATO Joint Fires and Influence Branch, NATO AEW&C Force Command and more still TBA.and fullcan be viewed on the event website.There will also be a chance for attendees to examinewith a dedicatedon future concepts and approaches to leveraging simulation, Tuesday 6th June, led by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd.A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. With two early bird discounts still available,-8June 2017London, United Kingdom---- END ----To register, visit: http://www.closeair- support.com/ prlog For information on exhibiting, contact Andrew Gibbons on: +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi- online.co.uk