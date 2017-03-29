 
Perfect Locks Relocates Bay Area Hair Extensions Store & Headquarters to Walnut Creek

Perfect Locks is moving from Concord, CA to a brand new flagship location at 635 Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek, CA in the East Bay Area.
 
 
bay area hair extensions store
bay area hair extensions store
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Perfect Locks, leading global retailer in human hair extensions will officially move to a new location as of April 4rd, 2017. Perfect Locks offers a unique retail and online hair shopping experience and is the official hair sponsor of the Golden State Warriors Dance Team. The move from Concord, CA to a brand new location in the affluent, trendy, and rapidly expanding area of Walnut Creek, which is located just 40 minutes from San Francisco and 15 minutes from Oakland. The new facility, with free parking and easy access from highway 680, whcih makes it an easy choice for savvy hair shoppers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Perfect Locks offers free hair consultations and a superior hair shopping experience with a wide range of products like sew-in hair extension weaves, closure pieces, lace frontals, clip-in extensions, tape-hair extensions,  human hair wigs, and much more.

The new address is 635 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA, 94596.

NEW LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS

• Conveniently located near Walnut Creek BART
• FREE Parking for all Perfect Locks customers
• Dedicated wig room with hairpieces on display
• Bigger and better retail shopping experience
• Handicap accessible and child friendly

COMING SOON IN 2017

• Quick hair installation and styling services
• Regular training and educational programs
• Celebrity and critically acclaimed stylist appearances
• Extended store hours, open 7 days a week
• Exclusive new and innovative product launches

For more information, please visit the Perfect Locks website:
https://www.perfectlocks.com
Source:Perfect Locks, LLC
Email:***@perfectlocks.com Email Verified
Phone:8882904771
Tags:Hair Extensions Store, Bay Area Hair Extensions, Human Hair Extensions
Industry:Beauty
Location:Walnut Creek - California - United States
