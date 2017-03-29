News By Tag
Perfect Locks Relocates Bay Area Hair Extensions Store & Headquarters to Walnut Creek
Perfect Locks is moving from Concord, CA to a brand new flagship location at 635 Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek, CA in the East Bay Area.
The new address is 635 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA, 94596.
NEW LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS
• Conveniently located near Walnut Creek BART
• FREE Parking for all Perfect Locks customers
• Dedicated wig room with hairpieces on display
• Bigger and better retail shopping experience
• Handicap accessible and child friendly
COMING SOON IN 2017
• Quick hair installation and styling services
• Regular training and educational programs
• Celebrity and critically acclaimed stylist appearances
• Extended store hours, open 7 days a week
• Exclusive new and innovative product launches
For more information, please visit the Perfect Locks website:
https://www.perfectlocks.com
