News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Louisville Teen Chosen to Represent American Youth Leaders in Israel
18-Year-Old Leader Selected for the International Air Cadet Exchange
Kramer is a Cadet Major in Civil Air Patrol and is one of only 36 people in the country to be selected for this year's exchange. Lt Col. Peggy Myrick is the director of the Exchange in America. "It's very competitive,"
true leader in their community." Applicants must have earned the Amelia Earhart Award in the CAP cadet program, which less than 5% of all cadets achieve.
The International Air Cadet Exchange was started after World War II to promote goodwill and friendship between the young men and women who would one day go on to be leaders in their countries. "It's one of the greatest programs I've ever been a part of," said Lt Col. Lisa Bergeron. Lt Col. Bergeron went to Austria as a cadet in 1978, and still serves as a tour guide in Washington where foreign cadets first arrive to the United States. This year Civil Air Patrol will be hosting 36 ambassadors to America.
You can follow Cadet Major Kramer's journey by following IACE 2017 USA on Facebook.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. CAP, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to 24,000 young people currently participating in the CAP cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, CAP received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans.
CAP also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans. Visit www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.
Media Contact
1st Lt. Ethan T. Berg, CAP
Public Affairs Officer
ethan.berg@gawg.cap.gov
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse