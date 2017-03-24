 
News By Tag
* Cadet Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Louisville
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Louisville Teen Chosen to Represent American Youth Leaders in Israel

18-Year-Old Leader Selected for the International Air Cadet Exchange
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Cadet Programs

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Louisville - Kentucky - US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- A local Louisville teen has been selected for an opportunity most adults can only dream of: the chance to represent the United States of America to citizens of countries all over the world. 18-year-old Rebecca Kramer will be traveling to Israel this July to work with other teenagers from over 19 countries, learning about them and sharing their mutual love for aviation and youth leadership.

Kramer is a Cadet Major in Civil Air Patrol and is one of only 36 people in the country to be selected for this year's exchange. Lt Col. Peggy Myrick is the director of the Exchange in America. "It's very competitive," said Myrick, "being selected means showing a maturity far beyond one's age and being a

true leader in their community." Applicants must have earned the Amelia Earhart Award in the CAP cadet program, which less than 5% of all cadets achieve.

The International Air Cadet Exchange was started after World War II to promote goodwill and friendship between the young men and women who would one day go on to be leaders in their countries. "It's one of the greatest programs I've ever been a part of," said Lt Col. Lisa Bergeron. Lt Col. Bergeron went to Austria as a cadet in 1978, and still serves as a tour guide in Washington where foreign cadets first arrive to the United States. This year Civil Air Patrol will be hosting 36 ambassadors to America.

You can follow Cadet Major Kramer's journey by following IACE 2017 USA on Facebook.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. CAP, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to 24,000 young people currently participating in the CAP cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, CAP received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans.

CAP also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans. Visit www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.

Media Contact
1st Lt. Ethan T. Berg, CAP
Public Affairs Officer
ethan.berg@gawg.cap.gov
End
Source:Civil Air Patrol
Email:***@gawg.cap.gov Email Verified
Tags:Cadet Programs
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Louisville - Kentucky - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share