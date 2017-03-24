 
News By Tag
* Beach house with pool
* Beach House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Point Pleasant
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Reserve 112 Washington Avenue Point Pleasant Beach Today

CG Travel provides vacation rental in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Beach house with pool
* Beach House

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Point Pleasant - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Mergers

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Compared to a cramped hotel room, Oceanfront beach rental home is much more beneficial regarding convenience and comfort. The Affordable Oceanfront beach rental home company, CG Travel.com, is pleased to announce that it is now booking for their rental home ocean breeze located at 112 Washington Ave. Point Pleasant, N.J.

Ocean Breeze is just a short distance away from all of the local attractions and entertainment. It lies just one block west of Bradshaw Beach. Four blocks to the north are the start of the Point Pleasant Boardwalk, filled with shops, eateries, and amusements. Other attractions nearby include golf, fishing, health facilities, and restaurants.

This private beautiful beach house with pool has lifeguards. 12 beach passes are included with the home rental. Anyone can rent this home for one week, one month, or for the whole summer. All the conveniences of home are provided; washer, dryer, dishwasher, Premium cable TV, stereo with CD player and high-speed internet connection await your family here at the Jersey shore. Spacious Kitchen and 3 Full Baths! The entire home is air-conditioned with 2 zones. They provide Off-street parking for two cars with ample on-street parking for other cars day and night. All kitchen amenities are provided including a full complement of pots and pans, utensils, dishes, flatware, microwave, blender, and food processor.) 2 refrigerators, gas range, dishwasher. Ocean Breeze is just five short blocks from the start of the boardwalk; Enjoy, rides, attractions games, plus evening entertainment.

All within easy walking distance. This 7-bedroom house has a great pool with a deck, gas barbecue and outdoor dining area. Enjoy the cool breeze from the Lake of the Lilies, and a private upper deck for quiet relaxation overlooking Lake of the Lilies. Enjoy great sunrises and sunsets from the pool and upper deck.

Make this holiday a memorable one by booking a home at Ocean Breeze.

About CG Travel

To know more about Cg travel and their home rental, visit http://cgtravel.com/

Contact Us

Company Name:  CG Travel

Address:  112 Washington Ave.

Point Pleasant, N.J. 08742

Phone:  1 (973) 857-4291

Contact name:  Denise Lipman

Email:  dlipman12@gmail.com

Website:  http://cgtravel.com/

Contact
Denise Lipman
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Beach house with pool, Beach House
Industry:Travel
Location:Point Pleasant - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share