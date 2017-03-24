 
Industry News





SANDWICH, Mass. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The #MakingDads eBook is ready for distribution!

Acclaimed expert on emotional resilience and fertility tracking inventor together are sharing a new #MakingDads eBook to highlight the emotional and physical toll that male infertility takes on the men in our lives.

Sandwich, MA, April 2017:  Male infertility is a topic that is not often discussed and quite honestly is completely swept under the rug. Male infertility is often reflective of a man's poor overall health. Women have many more opportunities to see their doctor annually from pap smears to breast exams but men really don't have a reason to go to a doctor each year so they often avoid it.

As men age, their fertility lowers just as it does with women. Testosterone levels are highest in the teen years but by late 20s or early 30s, testosterone levels start dropping. This is not necessarily an issue for many men but for some, this is the time they should be seeking medical advice as they try to start a family.

To shine a light on male infertility, Kristen Darcy and Sara Naab brought together thought leaders and experts to share their experience, expertise and hard-won knowledge.

From renowned physicians Dr. Paul Turek, Dr. Serena H. Chen and Dr. Philip Werthman, Dr. Michael Eisenberg, Drs. Brahmbhatt & Dr. Parekettil - Drive for Men's Health Doctors,  to authors and advocates Dr. John Gray, Amelia Demma and the Marc Sklar, along with brave men who share their stories.

The #MakingDads eBook focuses on male fertility from a medical, emotional and social perspective. It is the advice and resource that all men and their partners need to start the journey toward building a family.

Kristen Darcy, author of Girlfriend to Girlfriend: A Fertility Companion (First Books Library, 2000) and the award-winning Love & Infertility: Survival Strategies for Balancing Infertility, Marriage and Life (LifeLine Press, 2004), is the advisor, supporter, and friend infertile women need. Love and Infertility is the recipient of the Hope Award, Best Book, and Coping, from RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

Sara Naab, Men's health advocate, is the Co-founder, Marketing and Quality Director at Sandstone Diagnostics, the makers of Trak, the award winning system that allows men to measure and improve reproductive health from the comfort and privacy of home.

To purchase Making Dads visit http://www.kristendarcy.com/making-dads-ebook/

Or Learn more about the hosts of Marking Dads Summit

Visit http://www.kristendarcy.com/ to learn more about Kristen Darcy or

Sara Naab www.dontcookyourballs.com or https://trakfertility.com

With questions or for more information, please contact Shannon Giordano at shannon@serendipitysocialmedia.com.

Media Contact
Kristen Darcy
Sara Naab
508-934-6506
***@serendipitysocialmedia.com
Source:Kristen Darcy
Email:***@serendipitysocialmedia.com Email Verified
