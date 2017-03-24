News By Tag
BlazeClan achieves recognition as an APN DevOps Competency Partner by Amazon Web Services
The Company successfully implemented multiple AWS DevOps projects in 2016 and is the first AWS Partner in India to achieve this status.
Achieving this recognition underscores the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have invested significantly in their DevOps practice and have enabled the customers to transform, build and operate cloud services by leveraging the AWS platform and DevOps principles specifically around continuous integration and continuous deployments, release management and automation.
BlazeClan also became APN Public sector partner and achieved its recognition and inclusion in the Public Sector Partner program at AWS Re:Invent 2016.This list of partners highlight those partners that have laser focus in helping companies in Government, Secondary & Higher Education, Non-profitssector.
"We are thrilled to achieve the APN DevOps Competency status. This distinction certainly underlines our proven expertise in the successful implementation of DevOps projects for our customers and helping them adopt the latest DevOps principles and technologies. We will continue this growth momentum and invest heavily in creating customer success stories and help them in transforming their business" said Varoon Rajani, CEO, BlazeClan Technologies.
"Our unique discovery based methodology for implementing DevOps use cases supported by latest tools and technologies provides business agility to our customers which are pivotal in this digital economy", said Deepak Kagliwal, Director Sales and Marketing, BlazeClan Technologies.
"At Tavisca our vision has been to build world class products and solve key problems in online travel interfaces. In line, we constantly upgrade our technology platforms & processes and undertook a DevOps & Cloud based transformation project with Blazeclan. BlazeClan's unique combination of skills and expertise in the DevOps ecosystem has helped us in migrating our applications and the underlying infrastructure to AWS along with automating CI, CD & CM in most granular way possible. I am happy that Blazeclan joined the elite group of AWS Devops Competency partners."– Mahendra Yadav, CEO Tavisca Solutions Pvt Ltd.
About BlazeClan
BlazeClan provides cloud consulting and managed services powered by the AWS Cloud. An organisation that is born in the cloud, it has an international presence with offices across the ASEAN region (Malaysia and Singapore), Europe (Belgium), U.S.A. and Canada, along with a strong sales presence and primary delivery center in India.
Established in 2010, BlazeClan has attained various accolades including AWS Premier Consulting Partner status, AWS Manage Service Partner status, AWS Big Data Competency status, Customer Obsession Awards 2014 and 2015, Partner of the Year ASEAN 2015 and Regional Consulting Partner – West India.
BlazeClan caters to a growing number of clients, with a focus on high-scale start-ups, independent software vendors (ISVs) and enterprises. It offers services of cloud advisory, migration and deployment, and product development, as well as managed services and big data and analytics. Clients receive the benefits of agility to business, reduced cost of operation, decreased time to market and the scalability of enterprise workloads. The organisation works with numerous clients including Fraser & Neave, Domino's, Mondelez International, Viacom 18, Cox & Kings, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
