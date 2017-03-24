News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aqua-Magic Swim Trunks by Vilebrequin
The Aqua-Magic series started with a swimwear range that revealed hidden prints whenever water was added. Think of the sheer sense of enjoyment you derive from the first dip of the year! It's that exact same feeling Vilebrequin wanted to capture through a tender game of hide and seek. In true Vilebrequin tradition and in keeping with the complicity inherent to the 'father-son' collection, the 'Magics' will plunge dads back into their childhood, much to their boys' amusement. We can't think of a better way to celebrate family than generations of Sun Collectors coming together to share cheerful moments. Because sharing is what keeps the Vilebrequin spirit alive.
The father-son 'Aqua-Magics' are currently available in Vilebrequin stores locally in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Melrose Arch and Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg and Thesen Island in Knysna.
Follow Vilebrequin on Instagram @Vilebrequin_
STORE DETAILS
Vilebrequin Nelson Mandela Square | Shop 20 | Tel: 011 883 0001
Vilebrequin Melrose Arch | Shop HL57 | Galleria | The Piazza | Tel: 011 684 1775
Vilebrequin V&A Waterfront | Shop 7253 | Victoria Wharf (Brand Mile) | Tel: 021 421 8523
Vilebrequin Knysna | Th10 | Long Street | Thesen Island | Tel: 044 382 0972
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse