 
News By Tag
* Vilebrequin
* St Tropez
* Aqua-Magic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* National - Online
  National - Online
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Aqua-Magic Swim Trunks by Vilebrequin

 
 
Vilebrequin Aqua Magic Swim Trunks
Vilebrequin Aqua Magic Swim Trunks
NATIONAL - ONLINE, South Africa - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- At the turn of the 70's, something magical happened: a playfully-minded young man by the name of Fred Prysquel brought his youthful spirit to St-Tropez. Directly inspired by his creative energy, the new 'Magics' range by Vilebrequin lovingly blends inventiveness and mischief.

The Aqua-Magic series started with a swimwear range that revealed hidden prints whenever water was added. Think of the sheer sense of enjoyment you derive from the first dip of the year! It's that exact same feeling Vilebrequin wanted to capture through a tender game of hide and seek. In true Vilebrequin tradition and in keeping with the complicity inherent to the 'father-son' collection, the 'Magics' will plunge dads back into their childhood, much to their boys' amusement. We can't think of a better way to celebrate family than generations of Sun Collectors coming together to share cheerful moments. Because sharing is what keeps the Vilebrequin spirit alive.

The father-son 'Aqua-Magics' are currently available in Vilebrequin stores locally in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Melrose Arch and Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg and Thesen Island in Knysna.

Follow Vilebrequin on Instagram @Vilebrequin_SA or Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VilebrequinSA/) (VilebrequinSA).

STORE DETAILS

Vilebrequin Nelson Mandela Square | Shop 20 | Tel: 011 883 0001

Vilebrequin Melrose Arch | Shop HL57 | Galleria | The Piazza | Tel: 011 684 1775

Vilebrequin V&A Waterfront | Shop 7253 | Victoria Wharf (Brand Mile) | Tel: 021 421 8523

Vilebrequin Knysna | Th10 | Long Street | Thesen Island | Tel: 044 382 0972
End
Source:Vilebrequin
Email:***@luxurybrands.co.za Email Verified
Tags:Vilebrequin, St Tropez, Aqua-Magic
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:National - Online - National - Online - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Luxury Brands PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share