Affordable Dental Solutions Provides Custom Dentures for $495 per Arch in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Dentures can sometimes cost several thousand dollars, making the treatment that so many may need out of reach. However, Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) was founded on the principle that quality dental care should be affordable to all. Since it opened its first office in 2011, ADS has helped patients reclaim their smiles with affordable dentures.

Six years, three offices, and thousands of highly satisfied patients later, ADS has opened its newest office in Easton, giving patients from the surrounding Lehigh Valley and nearby New Jersey access to affordable missing tooth solutions.

Full dentures start at only $495 per arch, while partial dentures start at only $595 per arch. Even when costs are low, ADS promises that the quality of their dentures is high.

"We negotiate special discounts with leading manufacturers," Dr. Gary Greenberg explains when referencing the affordable prices ADS offers. "We work hard to pass this discount onto our patients."

ADS also offers denture services in its Easton office. Even if a patient's dentures are not from ADS, the team of experts can perform denture relines and repairs so that old dentures feel like new.

To learn more about the affordable dentures and denture services ADS in Easton provides, visit: http://www.eastonimplants.com

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

